Ahiflower Oil Receives Canadian Novel Foods Approval

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Canada Food Directorate has approved Ahiflower® oil for use in foods in Canada, according to a letter of no objection dated July 17th, 2020 received by Natures Crops International. According to Health Canada's Bureau of Nutritional Sciences, characterizing the work performed to assess Ahiflower oil's safety, "Scientists at Health Canada with expertise in molecular biology, microbiology, toxicology, chemistry, and nutrition conducted a thorough analysis of the data and the protocols provided by the applicant to ensure the validity of the results. To ensure that the Ahiflower® oil is safe for consumption, the scientists considered how the products were developed, their composition, whether they could be toxic or cause allergic reactions, and their dietary exposure in the Canadian population. Following this assessment, it was determined that the use of Ahiflower® oil is safe as an ingredient for use in foods and beverages at a level providing up to 375 mg stearidonic acid per serving of food."

Ahiflower oil is the richest-available natural source of omega-3 stearidonic acid and omega-6 gamma linolenic acid in a dietary oil. Health Canada's allowed limit translates to approximately 2 grams Ahiflower oil per serving in a wide range of foods including dairy and dairy analog beverages, vegetable and fruit juices, oils and dressings, sauces, baked goods, snack foods, soups, and soft candy. Greg Cumberford, VP Science & Regulatory, stated, "Natures Crops is delighted for Ahiflower oil, which is produced in Prince Edward Island at our dedicated refinery, to now be available in foods and beverage products widely in Canada. Ahiflower oil provides a unique balance of omega fatty acids and its clean taste and aroma make it ideal for brands seeking to improve omega-3 levels from a regenerative plant-based source." Health Canada Food Directorate archived the letter of no objection under MECS#: 20-110131-378.

Ahiflower oil is grown and manufactured exclusively by Natures Crops International. Ahiflower oil is distributed for food and beverage uses in Canada by Cambrian Solutions, a Maroon Group Company. For more information, please visit www.ahiflower.com.

