After Delay, Michelin Stars for 2018 Announced for Bay Area

Bay-area culinary scene focuses on recovery after devastating fires in Wine Country
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin today announced its acclaimed star selections for the 2018 edition of the MICHELIN Guide San Francisco Bay Area & Wine Country, and the region is now home to 55 starred restaurants in total, including the country's newest three-star restaurant.
"America's Wine Country has experienced an extraordinary tragedy and our decision to delay the 2018 selections was made with deepest concern for those affected," said Claire Dorland-Clauzel, Michelin Group executive vice president of brands, external relations, sustainable development and the MICHELIN Guide.
In the 2018 selection, a new restaurant obtains three stars: Coi, where chef Matthew Kirkley continues to reveal his personal culinary expression, masterfully leading the kitchen at this modern seafood restaurant in North Beach.
"Our inspectors have been following chef Kirkley since his days at L20 in Chicago, and we were thrilled to see that he is at the summit of his art," said Michael Ellis, international director of the MICHELIN Guide. "We were truly impressed by his artistry and his team's ability to produce sublime dishes based on local ingredients like abalone, oysters and seafood."
The MICHELIN Guide San Francisco features seven three-starred restaurants, including The French Laundry, Restaurant at Meadowood, Benu, Saison, Manresa and Quince. A Michelin three-star restaurant is considered the ultimate international recognition in the culinary world, with just over 100 restaurants currently holding this distinction globally.
The new selection includes two new two-starred restaurants: contemporary Mexican hotspot Californios, under the skillful leadership of chef Val Cantu, and SingleThread, the contemporary restaurant in Sonoma from Kyle and Katina Connaughton. Californios is the first U.S. restaurant serving Mexican cuisine to earn two stars. At SingleThread, the menu focuses on ingredients sourced from their local farm; especially the only ingredient produced year-round — the onion.
In the one-star category, three rising favorites earn stars for the first time: In Situ, where chef Corey Lee, currently chef at the three-starred Benu, has created an innovative concept at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Arts (SFMOMA); Kenzo, a Japanese hotspot in Napa; and Rich Table, a former Bib Gourmand and longtime San Francisco favorite from Evan and Sara Rich.
In total, 55 restaurants throughout the city, Bay Area and Wine Country received a Michelin star. While the star selections represent a remarkable achievement, Michelin's anonymous inspectors also recognized the 67 restaurants that earned the favorite Bib Gourmand distinction as well. The Bib Gourmand selection was published Oct. 6.
This selection features 43 types of cuisine, highlighting the Bay Area's diverse and varied dining scene.
The 2018 selection includes:
The 2018 MICHELIN Guide goes on sale at major booksellers on Oct. 27 for a suggested price of $18.99.
MICHELIN GUIDE SAN FRANCISCO 2018
STARRED ESTABLISHMENTS
THREE STARS
EXCEPTIONAL CUISINE, WORTH A SPECIAL JOURNEY
ESTABLISHMENT
AREA
SUB AREA
CITY
NEW
CHEF
Benu
San Francisco
SoMa
Corey Lee
Coi
San Francisco
North Beach
NEW
Matthew Kirkley
French Laundry (The)
Wine Country
Napa Valley
Yountville
Thomas Keller
Manresa
South Bay
Los Gatos
David Kinch
Quince
San Francisco
North Beach
Michael Tusk
Restaurant at Meadowood (The)
Wine Country
Napa Valley
St. Helena
Christopher Kostow
Saison
San Francisco
SoMa
Joshua Skenes
TWO STARS
EXCELLENT CUISINE, WORTH A DETOUR
ESTABLISHMENT
AREA
SUB AREA
CITY
NEW
Acquerello
San Francisco
Nob Hill
Atelier Crenn
San Francisco
Marina
Baumé
South Bay
Palo Alto
Californios
San Francisco
Mission
NEW
Commis
East Bay
Oakland
Lazy Bear
San Francisco
Mission
SingleThread
Wine Country
Sonoma County
Healdsburg
NEW
ONE STAR
A VERY GOOD RESTAURANT IN ITS CATEGORY
ESTABLISHMENT
AREA
SUB AREA
CITY
NEW
Adega
South Bay
San Jose
Al's Place
San Francisco
Mission
Aster
San Francisco
Mission
Auberge du Soleil
Wine Country
Napa Valley
Rutherford
Bouchon
Wine Country
Napa Valley
Yountville
Campton Place
San Francisco
Financial District
Chez TJ
South Bay
Mountain View
Commonwealth
San Francisco
Mission
Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant
Wine Country
Sonoma County
Forestville
Gary Danko
San Francisco
North Beach
Hashiri
San Francisco
SoMa
In Situ
San Francisco
SoMa
NEW
jū-ni
San Francisco
Civic Center
Keiko à Nob Hill
San Francisco
Nob Hill
Kenzo
Wine Country
Napa Valley
Napa
NEW
Kin Khao
San Francisco
Financial District
Kinjo
San Francisco
Nob Hill
NEW
La Toque
Wine Country
Napa Valley
Napa
Lord Stanley
San Francisco
Nob Hill
Luce
San Francisco
SoMa
Madera
Peninsula
Menlo Park
Madrona Manor
Wine Country
Sonoma County
Healdsburg
Michael Mina
San Francisco
Financial District
Mister Jiu's
San Francisco
Nob Hill
Mourad
San Francisco
SoMa
Octavia
San Francisco
Marina
Omakase
San Francisco
SoMa
Plumed Horse
South Bay
Saratoga
Progress (The)
San Francisco
Civic Center
Rasa
Peninsula
Burlingame
Rich Table
San Francisco
Civic Center
NEW
Sons & Daughters
San Francisco
Nob Hill
SPQR
San Francisco
Marina
Spruce
San Francisco
Marina
State Bird Provisions
San Francisco
Civic Center
Sushi Yoshizumi
Peninsula
San Mateo
Terra
Wine Country
Napa Valley
St. Helena
Terrapin Creek
Wine Country
Sonoma County
Bodega Bay
Village Pub (The)
Peninsula
Woodside
Wako
San Francisco
Richmond & Sunset
Wakuriya
Peninsula
San Mateo
