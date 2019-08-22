After The Camp Fire: Sierra Oro Farm Trail Emerges As A "Don't Miss" Passport Weekend In Butte County

CHICO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After the Camp Fire devastated the town of Paradise in November 2018, agriculture is renewed and plentiful in Butte County for the 15th annual Sierra Oro Farm Trail Passport Weekend.

Visitors can experience a rare intimacy with the local farming community, breathe in the smells, observe the charming farmsteads and taste the bounty produced for generations on Oct. 12-13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An e-Passport opens the doors to a food and wine extravaganza. Highlights include tasty artisan olive oils, specialty nuts and award-winning wines and the opportunity to meet the local farmers and winemakers. Participants can set their own pace as they explore a variety of 30 farms and wineries.

"Butte County is uniquely positioned with a diverse array of farms and wineries, making our annual passport event stand out for both wine and food enthusiasts," said Jamie Johansson , owner and farmer at Lodestar Olive Oil, president of the California Farm Bureau Federation and co-founder of the Sierra Oro Farm Trail. "In addition to a gourmet tasting experience, guests get to meet the farmers. That personal relationship is what makes our tour so special."

This year's Passport Weekend features a return of the Lavender Ranch and Roney Winery and Doe Mill Vineyards, two vintners who work together to produce wine in Butte County.

Due to the popularity of Passport Weekend , an early sell-out is expected. Passports cost $30 per person and include a 2019 map and free commemorative wine glass for each ticket purchased. A passport is good for one or both days, there is not a one-day ticket purchase option.

Guests will receive a paper passport and new multi-day wristband once they've checked in.

Proceeds from the Sierra Oro Farm Trail Passport Weekend benefit the Sierra Oro Farm Trail Association , dedicated to further developing agri-tourism in Butte County. For tickets, itineraries and a full list of participating farms and wineries visit www.sierraoro.org or call the Butte County Farm Bureau at (530) 533-1473.

Passport Weekend is sponsored by Butte County Farm Bureau, Explore Butte County and Tri Counties Bank.

