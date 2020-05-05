Affinity Creative Group Creates #ACaseForACause to Support the Wine Industry

MARE ISLAND, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Affinity Creative Group immediately felt the need to support an industry that's been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. While our creative marketing agency adjusted to a distributed work environment and continued operations, we wanted to make a difference by supporting friends and clients in the wine industry who were not so fortunate. Tasting room shutdowns and shelter in place orders meant independent, local, and smaller producers would be even more reliant on DTC transactions and e-Commerce sales for their very survival. This led our founders and principals, Dave Miller and John Swain, to a simple idea. Why not help out by doing the obvious—buy some wine.

It started with the two partners making direct purchases from a range of different wineries, particularly from those producers hardest hit by the lack of visitors to their tasting rooms and on premise sales. Next, they sent those cases—one each to all 36 Affinity employees on staff, to thank them for pulling together to keep the creative agency functioning and productive, while navigating through these unprecedented times. With typical Affinity ingenuity, our digitally savvy team members then created social media postings with the hashtag #ACaseForACause, spreading love, support, and participation by communicating the joy of giving and receiving wine.

To magnify this initial gesture, Affinity's founders have challenged our vendor-partners, industry collaborators, and other members of the wine community to join us in support of #ACaseForACause. For those who accept the challenge, their additional sent cases from a winery in need of support will not only delight the recipient but will also generate more social media buzz for the program. If all goes as envisioned, the challenges will continue exponentially. Whether it's a colleague, friend, healthcare professional, or just a fellow wine aficionado, Affinity Creative Group encourages all those who can, to participate in #ACaseForACause. Or, if you'd rather make a direct monetary contribution, please consider one of these worthy organizations:

The Sonoma County Resilience Fund - sonomacf.org/resilience

Napa Valley Community Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund - https://www.napavalleycf.org/covid-19-giving/

You can also visit ACaseForACause.com for more details, and to follow all social media posts.

Regardless of how you participate, all contributions of any size are welcome. During times like these, the power of a single action, enabled with social media and physical networks, reminds us we're all in this together, and we can all help each other through simple gestures. Supporting those in need is more crucial now than ever before. We invite you to join #ACaseForACause.

About Affinity Creative Group: From our unique creative campus, (two mansions and a bungalow), along historic officer's row on Mare Island, California, Affinity Creative Group provides brand design, digital media and retail activation marketing services, particularly for wine, spirits and other luxury categories. The most experienced team in the business, staffed with knowledgeable industry professionals, provide strategic, creative and effective solutions that attract attention, spark interest and win customer loyalty in tasting rooms, on premise and at retail venues across the country and around the globe. Affinity helps clients of all sizes connect with consumers at the early, essential moments of contact, or points of 'brand touch' through the intelligent use of creativity, captivating storytelling, and flawless implementation.

For more information about Affinity Creative Group, please visit: AffinityCreative.com or call 707.562.2787

Media Contact:

Carolyn Schwartz, Marketing Communications Manager, 239211@email4pr.com, 707.562.2787

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/affinity-creative-group-creates-acaseforacause-to-support-the-wine-industry-301052695.html

SOURCE Affinity Creative Group