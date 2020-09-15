ACME Fine Wines Announces ACME Unfiltered Experiences for Holiday Gifting

Napa Valley Fine Wine Retailer Launches By-Appointment-Only Private Virtual Tastings and Moderated Q & As with some of Napa's Hottest Winemakers--a Terrific Gift for Friends, Family and Businesses this Holiday Season!

ST. HELENA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- Just in time for early holiday shoppers, St. Helena's ACME Fine Wines, today announced that the boutique wine retailer will launch ACME Unfiltered, a new private by-appointment-only virtual tasting and moderated Q & A experience, with some of Northern California hottest winemakers for the holiday gifting season.

Join an ACME sommelier, along with one of these famed winemakers, including Julien Fayard (Fayard Wines, Covert Estate, Purlieu), Maayan Koschitzky (La Pelle, Brilliant Mistake, Skipstone, Perfect Season), Aaron Pott (Pott Wine, Wingspan, Perliss) and Bibiana González Rave (Cattleya, Shared Notes, Alma de Cattleya), for an exploration of their wines and backgrounds.

As the holiday season approaches, ACME Unfiltered makes an ideal gift for tehe whole family or a group of friends to share. For businesses, an ACME Unfiltered experience provides the perfect icebreaker for virtual holiday parties and team building activities. ACME Unfiltered will allow friends, families and co-workers around the country to share an evening of wine and conversation with each other—safely. ACME will ship each participant three wines crafted by the selected winemaker prior to the Unfiltered session; all the attendees will need to do is pull the corks!

The 90-minute ACME Unfiltered experiences will be arranged on a mutually agreeable date for the ACME sommelier host, winemaker, the gift-giver and participant(s). ACME will select the featured winemaker and three wines s/he crafted. ACME Unfiltered experiences have a $3,600 minimum to secure the fully private experience, which is met with 12 participants at $300/participant. The cost for additional participants will be the price of the curated three-pack of wines.

For more information or to purchase ACME Unfiltered, contact ACME at acme@acmefinewines.com.

ABOUT ACME FINE WINES

Founded in 2003 by Proprietor Karen Williams, ACME Fine Wines has long been regarded as one of the country's premiere sources for both hard-to-find, highly allocated wines as well as debut offerings from new brands and rising star winemakers. ACME is located in St. Helena, California in the heart of the Napa Valley. For more information, please visit www.acmefinewines.com or call 707.963.0440.

FOR MORE INFOMATION, PLEASE CONTACT CHARLOTTE MILAN AT

415.412.9303 OR 247419@email4pr.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acme-fine-wines-announces-acme-unfiltered-experiences-for-holiday-gifting-301131028.html

SOURCE ACME Fine Wines