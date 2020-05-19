Absolut® Vodka Sodas And Absolut Cocktails Are Now Ready To Drink

With no preparation needed, the new offerings are made with original Absolut Vodka and natural flavors

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Absolut introduces Absolut Vodka Sodas and Absolut Cocktails, a range of vodka sodas and cocktails crafted using original Absolut Vodka and made with natural flavors—delivering all the fizz, but none of the fuss.

Inspired by the iconic, go-to cocktail, Absolut Vodka Sodas are lightly sparkling, ready-to-enjoy mixed drinks in three delicious flavors – Lime & Cucumber, Grapefruit & Rosemary, and Raspberry & Lemongrass. With 97 calories per serving, the original Absolut Vodka-based sip offers a crisp, carbonated taste with no added sugar or carbs1.

Those who enjoy a premium classic cocktail experience are covered with the addition of the Absolut ready-to-drink Cocktail line. The trio of beverages – Mango Mule, Berry Vodkarita and Grapefruit Paloma – are a well-balanced blend of original Absolut Vodka and fruity sweetness that delivers a refreshing flavor.

"Made with original Absolut Vodka, the new line of ready-to-drink vodka sodas and cocktails meet a consumer demand for convenience without compromising quality," said Regan Clarke, Vice President of Millennial Connector Brands, Absolut, Pernod Ricard USA. "While perfect for the summer season, these sparkling sips, made with natural flavors, are ready to enjoy all year long – no fuss required."

Absolut Vodka Sodas & Absolut Cocktails Are Now Ready to Enjoy

Whether it's a spur of the moment celebration or a toast to the start of the weekend, Absolut Vodka Sodas and Absolut Cocktails are ready to be enjoyed when the moment strikes – no mixing required! The lightly sparkling Absolut Vodka Sodas and Absolut Cocktails can be enjoyed straight from the can or served in a cocktail glass with garnish.

Absolut Vodka Sodas:

Grapefruit & Rosemary: Lightly sparkling with the crisp and refreshing taste of grapefruit, accentuated by the bright notes of rosemary. (5% ABV)

Lightly sparkling with the crisp and refreshing taste of grapefruit, accentuated by the bright notes of rosemary. (5% ABV) Lime & Cucumber: Lightly sparkling with the crisp and refreshing taste of lime, accentuated by the bright notes of cool cucumber. (5% ABV)

Lightly sparkling with the crisp and refreshing taste of lime, accentuated by the bright notes of cool cucumber. (5% ABV) Raspberry & Lemongrass: Lightly sparkling with the crisp and refreshing taste of raspberry, accentuated by the bright notes of lemongrass. (5% ABV)

Absolut Cocktails:

Berry Vodkarita: Lightly sparkling with the intense and refreshing flavors of strawberries, raspberries and citrus fruits. (10% ABV)

Lightly sparkling with the intense and refreshing flavors of strawberries, raspberries and citrus fruits. (10% ABV) Grapefruit Paloma: Lightly sparkling and bursting with the delicious flavor of grapefruit, sherbet sweetness and tropical fruits. (7% ABV)

Lightly sparkling and bursting with the delicious flavor of grapefruit, sherbet sweetness and tropical fruits. (7% ABV) Mango Mule: Lightly sparkling, perfectly balancing the taste of tropical mango with citrus and spicy ginger. (7% ABV)

Absolut Vodka Sodas and Absolut Cocktails continue our commitment to high-quality products – featuring the perfect balance of Absolut Vodka and made with natural flavors. Absolut Vodka Sodas and Absolut Cocktails are available nationwide for an MSRP of up to $12.99.

Follow @AbsolutVodka_US on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and join the conversation using #AbsolutCans. Visit Absolut.com/AbsolutCans for more information, product availability and to learn more about Absolut Vodka Sodas and Absolut Cocktails

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Absolut® Vodka Specialties. Product of Canada. 5%-10% ALC./VOL. © 2019 IMPORTED BY ABSOLUT SPIRITS CO. NEW YORK, NY

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 800 employees across the country. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Our products bring people together and serve a valuable role in society. We encourage responsible consumption of our products and fight alcohol misuse in society by evolving our business and our marketing, taking action on harmful drinking and engaging with our stakeholders for real change. As a founding member of the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility (Responsibility.org), we are proud to be a part of the campaigns that have worked to produce a 29% reduction in underage drinking over the past 10 years.

CONTACT:

Blaine Rueber Christine Vivoli 929-213-4837 212-445-8004 blaine.rueber@pernod-ricard.com cvivoli@webershandwick.com

1PER 12FL.OZ. (355ML) SERVING. AVERAGE ANALYSIS: CALORIES 97; CARBOHYDRATES 0 G; PROTIEN 0 G; FAT 0 G.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/absolut-vodka-sodas-and-absolut-cocktails-are-now-ready-to-drink-301061621.html

SOURCE Absolut