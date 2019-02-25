Abdul Sharif Joins Native to Bring the On-Demand Economy to CPGs

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Native, a New York City-based on-demand technology company that connects global brands with a fleet of local data collectors around the world, is pleased to announce the appointment of PepsiCo and IRi alum Abdul Sharif as its new Director of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs).

Sharif is a well-known figure among global insights and sales professionals, having spent nearly 20 years driving growth for brands like Kraft Heinz, Kellogg's, Colgate Palmolive, and Altria. Abdul joins Native from IRi, one of the leading providers of market research in the United States, where he last served as a Principal looking after the national Altria account. Prior to IRi, Abdul spent over 15 years in a wide variety of global positions with PepsiCo heading international franchise markets, sales development and regional insights covering the company's food and beverage brands in the US, West Asia and Africa regions. He has lived in over 10 countries and speaks 5 languages, positioning him well to help drive Native's global expansion.

"Abdul has exceptional experience working with some of the world's most iconic brands on exactly the kinds of issues and within the very same markets where we deliver data," said Matt McNabb, Native's Chief Executive Officer. "We are removing the middleman between the brands that have questions about their market and those who can get the data to answer them; Abdul is central to ensuring speed and excellence in that work from Mexico City to Cairo, and everywhere in between."

Native offers a revolutionary approach to causal data, pricing, store checks, and other forms of market research by delivering the same on-demand economy widely used in consumer life for ridesharing or food delivery, to on-the-ground data. With offices in New York, Washington DC, London, and Bogota, Native manages a global fleet of local data collectors in over 35 countries across more than 10 languages on a real-time basis led by senior operations leaders formerly at rideshare company Uber.

"What Uber did for transportation and Instacart did for groceries has proven the power of the on-demand economy," said Sharif. "I am thrilled to be at the forefront of bringing that same on-demand solution to the world of market research, offering global brands a meaning information edge to drive growth in some of their fastest, and most opaque markets around the world."

With this appointment, Sharif assumes responsibility of Native's engagement with fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies and major retailers globally.

Media Contact: Email: press@native.io Phone: +1 855 466 9494

Related Images

image1.jpeg

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

image4.jpg

Related Links

Native Homepage

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abdul-sharif-joins-native-to-bring-the-on-demand-economy-to-cpgs-300801423.html

SOURCE Native