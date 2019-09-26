99¢ Any Size Brewed Coffee on National Coffee Day at Coffee Beanery

FLUSHING, Mich., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Get any size fresh brewed coffee for just 99¢ at Coffee Beanery on Sunday, September 29th in honor of National Coffee Day.

Participating Coffee Beanery locations across the country will offer fresh brewed coffee all day for just 99¢.

Try a brew of the traditional Beanery Blend® or sample a flavored favorite such as Caramel Pecan Pie, Michigan Cherry or Pumpkin Spice. No coupon is necessary, but call ahead to make sure that your local Coffee Beanery is participating.

Participating Coffee Beanery locations include:

Delaware : Wilmington (Concord Mall)

: (Concord Mall) Kentucky : Lourdes Hospital (location is closed Sunday, offer is valid Monday, 9/30/19)

: Lourdes Hospital (location is closed Sunday, offer is valid Monday, 9/30/19) Maryland : Ocean City (Coastal Highway)

: Ocean City (Coastal Highway) Michigan : Flint (4580 Miller Rd); Saginaw (Fashion Square Mall); Brighton (4433 Old US 23)

: (4580 Miller Rd); (Fashion Square Mall); (4433 Old US 23) New Jersey : Eatontown (Monmouth Mall); Rockaway (Rockaway Townsquare Mall)

: (Monmouth Mall); Rockaway (Rockaway Townsquare Mall) Pennsylvania : Monaca (Old Brodhead Road)

: (Old Brodhead Road) Texas : Killeen (Killeen Mall & Clear Creek); Corpus Christi (La Palmera Mall)

: (Killeen Mall & Clear Creek); (La Palmera Mall) Virginia : Arlington (3444 Fairfax Drive)

: (3444 Fairfax Drive) Wyoming : Gillette

About Coffee Beanery:

Coffee Beanery opened its first stores in the United States in 1976, before the American public knew the term "specialty coffee." In the 40+ years that have followed, Coffee Beanery continues to build its brand and franchise organization on the principles of time-tested and honored traditions and values. Exceptional coffee, a warm relaxing environment, and a corporate culture that embraces its franchisees with every opportunity to succeed exemplify these values. Today, Coffee Beanery has over 75 locations throughout the world, and is recognized as an industry leader for its unique family business approach and commitment to quality. Visit www.coffeebeanery.com for more information.

