The 90th Oscars: Hollywood's Biggest Night Is a Wine & Food Extravaganza!

“We are particularly proud to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Oscars. This anniversary bottle represents the history of excellence that unites the Academy and Piper-Heidsieck. These magnums, bottled in Reims and enjoyed in Los Angeles, are the very expression of the universal magic of cinema, to which we are paying tribute.”

Benoît Collard, Executive Director for Piper-Heidsieck

Film buffs and fashionistas are in a frenzy as the 90th Oscars approach. Who will win? What will they wear? But there's another important question that must be answered on Hollywood's glitziest night - What will they drink? I can't predict the Best Picture winner but I can tell you that rivers of Piper-Heidsieck Champagne and the wines of Francis Ford Coppola will flow on March 4th at the Oscars and the official after-party, the Governors Ball.

An astounding 1,500 bottles of Piper-Heidsieck Champagne will be served - that's more than 8,500 delicious glasses of bubbly. The stellar offerings from the Piper-Heidsieck portfolio will include the limited-edition magnum that was designed especially to commemorate the 90th Oscars and Hollywood's Golden Age. You can't buy the special Oscars magnum but the fabulous Champagne within is Piper-Heidsieck's widely available Cuvée Brut.

“The Academy Awards is a ceremony that honors daring, fearless, innovative storytelling, and in that tradition, we have developed two exquisite Director’s Cut wines that reflect innovative excellence.” - Corey Beck, CEO, Francis Ford Coppola Winery

More than 14,000 glasses of Francis Ford Coppola wine will be poured at the Oscars. The 2,400 bottles will include his Director’s Cut Oscars 90th Edition Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 and Director’s Cut Oscars 90th Edition Chardonnay 2016. A fourteen-time nominee and six-time Oscar winner (including the prestigious Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award), filmmaker and vintner Francis Ford Coppola has had a long relationship with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and these special wines are his tribute to the 90th anniversary of the Oscars.



Piper-Heidsieck Rare 2002 Champagne paired with Chef Wolfgang Puck's Roasted Potato with Caviar.

Of course, these fantastic wines deserve to be paired with an exceptional menu and legendary Chef Wolfgang Puck is leaving no truffle unturned. The 90th Oscars mark Puck's 24th year as the caterer of Hollywood's biggest night. The menu will include Chicken Pot Pie with Black Truffles, Osetra Caviar with Roasted New Potato, Wagyu Sliders, and Caviar Parfait with 24k Gold!