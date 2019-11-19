At 90, Hollywood Veteran, Ed Asner is Still the Boss!

A new role for an old pro.



HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The venerable Ed Asner turned 90 last Friday, but that didn't stop him from being part of the latest innovation in audiobooks. "I just couldn't pass up the opportunity to do something totally new! This [Business Audio Theatre] is the future of edutainment. This is a whole new kind of business audiobook."

Asner voices the role of Don Brown, the top wine buyer for a major California supermarket, in The Barefoot Spirit audiobook. It's the story of the humble beginnings of the now famous Barefoot Wine brand. His grumpy, but wise character, initially refuses to carry the fledgling wine, but ultimately paves the way for its success in his cranky and snarky style. Barefoot is now the world's largest wine brand. Michael Houlihan and Bonnie Harvey are the Founders of the Barefoot Wine brand and authors of the New York Times bestselling business paperback, The Barefoot Spirit, How Hardship, Hustle, and Heart Built America's #1 Wine Brand. Last year, they engaged Sherwood Players Productions in North Hollywood to convert their story into an audiobook.

"Like Barefoot wine, they wanted their audiobook to be unique, fun, and disruptive," says Director, Matt Weinglass, "So we adapted their book into a full cinematic audio production complete with scenes, actors voicing the parts, sound effects, and an original musical score."

Houlihan adds, "We wanted to take the business audiobook experience to the next level, not just narrated, but performed." Partner, Ryan Foland, UC Irvine Communications Expert says, "This is a new genre of business audiobooks that entertains as it educates."

"Ed was a natural for the authoritative and sarcastic gatekeeper who delivers the unwelcomed truth with exasperation and sarcasm," says Weinglass. "Ed added life, humor, and credibility to a key role in this true business story," adds Harvey.

The Barefoot Spirit audiobook is now in its launch phase and based on its unique theatre-style approach, is a contender for Audiobook of the Year Award. Houlihan says, "We hope the Audies will recognize Business Audio Theatre as an enhancement to strictly narrated business audiobooks. We want to engage more listeners and open the industry to a new market."

Foland adds, "Business Audio Theater is a perfect way to convey business principles through story and preserve a founder's legacy. We were grateful to have the legendary Ed Asner help us introduce this new form of business communication."

