90+ Cellars Rosé & Bubbly Truck is Making Rosé Dreams Come True This Summer

BOSTON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude Beverage, the Boston-based company behind fast-growing national wine brands such as 90+ Cellars and Lila Wines, is hitting the road this summer with the 90+ Cellars Rosé & Bubbly Truck . With the brand's best-selling pink and sparkling wines flowing, the hottest events and festivals across the northeast will receive the "rosé all day" treatment.

Along with its annual Rosé on the Water cruise series, 90+ Cellars is expanding its fleet with the addition of the Rosé & Bubbly Truck. A former food truck reimagined into a wine garden on wheels, the truck will be stocked with a range of canned and bottled offerings. Guests can taste wine al fresco beneath the café lights while they relax at picnic tables and try their hand at lawn games.

"The new generation of wine drinkers wants a fun wine tasting and drinking experience," says Terry Lozoff, VP Marketing at Latitude Beverage. "The traditional wine tasting room doesn't always connect with today's younger wine consumer. Our truck offers an interactive experience, so people can enjoy and discover great wines in an approachable setting."

The truck is popping bottles and popping up at Levitate Music and Arts Festival in Marshfield, Mass., the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! series in Prospect Park, numerous food truck fests and many more events throughout the northeast. The truck will also offer samplings at dozens of wine retailers across the region.

"We're thrilled to introduce our first ever mobile wine experience in honor of our 10th anniversary," said Kevin Mehra, founder and CEO of Latitude Beverage. "Our mission from day one has been to make it easier for people to buy and drink great wine, and the Rosé & Bubbly Truck provides a new and unique way for us to accomplish that."

For the full list of wine truck events and pop-ups, visit ninetypluscellars.com/winetruck and follow along on Instagram @90pluscellars and Facebook @ninetypluscellars . Check back regularly as events are added throughout the summer and stay tuned later this year for more news and launches in celebration of 90+ Cellars' 10th anniversary.

