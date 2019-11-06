90+ Cellars Promises to Make Life Bubbly This Holiday Season

Boston-based wine brand celebrates all things sparkling with limited-edition wines and events



BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude Beverage, one of the fastest-growing wine companies in America, is celebrating every shade of sparkling this season with new bubblies and effervescent experiences across the northeast.

New Bubblies Abound

The company's flagship brand, 90+ Cellars , offers sparkling wines from around the world, and is releasing two limited-edition sparklers just in time for the holidays. Celebrate Sparkling and Boston Bubbly dress up any holiday table with their merry labels — the former depicting an idyllic screen printed winter scene, the latter capturing the magic of Boston illuminated in festive twinkle lights.

90+ Cellars has every sparkling soirée, Friendsgiving food pairing and holiday hostess gift covered with its range of popular and affordable bubblies, including a new Lambrusco , a versatile sparkling red, and best-selling Prosecco , the fastest-growing wine in New England (IRI 9/30/19).

"Sparkling wine has long been a cornerstone of holiday celebrations, and as more people come to realize that there's really never a bad time to reach for a bottle of bubbly, the category continues to grow," said Kevin Mehra, founder and CEO of Latitude Beverage. "We believe in bringing people together over a great bottle of wine, and there's no better time than the holidays to do that. That's why our goal this season is to 'Make Life Bubbly' with new sparkling wines and engaging community events."

"Make Life Bubbly" Wine Truck

On the heels of its successful summer launch, the 90+ Cellars Wine Truck is back by popular demand. The "Make Life Bubbly" truck has a new look for the winter season, and will be hitting holiday festivals and ski areas across the northeast all season. Visiting the Wine Truck means drinking good and doing good this year, as it will also serve as a drop-off point at local retailers for a season-long toy drive benefiting Christmas in the City , a non-denominational charity that hosts events for local children and families experiencing homelessness and poverty in the Boston area.

Party Time

To celebrate the season of sparkling and close out its 10th anniversary year, 90+ Cellars is throwing a Bubbly Bash & Grand Tasting on Thursday, December 12 at The Exchange in Boston's Seaport District, where guests can experience an around-the-world tasting of the brand's bubbly and seasonal wine portfolios. To learn more about the event and purchase tickets, visit ninety-plus-cellars-bubbly-bash.eventbrite.com .

For all things sparkling wine this holiday season, including upcoming events, recipes, pairings and more, check out ninetypluscellars.com/makelifebubbly and follow @ninetypluscellars on Facebook and @90pluscellars on Instagram.

About Latitude Beverage Company

Latitude Beverage is the innovative, Boston-based company behind a portfolio of national wine brands, including 90+ Cellars, Lila Wines, Mija Sangria, Iron Side Cellars, and Magic Door Vineyards. The company was founded in 2007 by Kevin Mehrawho saw an opportunity to make high-end wine more accessible by purchasing oversupply from highly-rated wineries across the globe, bottling the wine under his own labels, and selling it to consumers at a lower price. This unique business model, based on the centuries old function of the négociant, became the foundation for 90+ Cellars. This same model has enabled Latitude Beverage Company to expand its portfolio with five additional labels, and the company is now recognized as one of the fastest growing wine companies in America (IMPACT Hot Brand 2015, 2016, 2017). For more information, visit ninetypluscellars.com .

Contact: Lindsay Karn, (617) 903-4874

SOURCE Latitude Beverage Company