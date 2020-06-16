90+ Cellars and Life is Good Expand Partnership with the Release of Seas the Day Rosé

Ten percent of Life is Good's annual net profits, including a portion of their profits from the limited-edition collection, support The Life is Good Kids Foundation

BOSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading wine brand 90+ Cellars and positive lifestyle apparel brand, Life is Good, expand their wine partnership with the release of a limited-edition rosé. Seas the Day Rosé joins Unplug Pinot Noir and Today is the Day Chardonnay, capping off the initial trio of wines. Created to spread optimism and do good, a portion of the co-branded collection will help The Life is Good Kids Foundation, to which Life is Good donates 10% of its annual net profits. The Foundation's signature Playmaker program supports community childcare providers in schools, hospitals, and beyond, including those currently serving on the frontline combating the Covid-19 crisis, by providing resources and trainings that help kids heal from the negative impacts of early childhood trauma.

The Life is Good by 90+ Cellars collection of wines brings together two like-minded brands, marrying Life is Good's mission to spread optimism through art and messaging, and the 90+ Cellars mission of making great wine more accessible. Seas the Day Rosé is a dry, fruit-forward rosé from France's Languedoc region, with notes of strawberries and cherries. The whimsical label and inspiring messaging serve as a tableside reminder of the power in focusing on the good – a simple act that can have a big impact.

"It has been such a great experience collaborating with Life is Good on their first-ever wine collection," said Terry Lozoff, VP of Marketing at 90+ Cellars. "With the release of Seas the Day Rosé and the expansion of our partnership, we are proud to continue supporting the important efforts of The Life is Good Kids Foundation with each and every purchase of these wines."

The Life is Good wines are now available in retail distribution in a dozen states and nationwide, for the first time ever, through 90+ Cellars' online store. Each wine retails for $14.99. Visit ninetypluscellars.com/lifeisgood to purchase or to find a local retailer. For more news, follow 90+ Cellars on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Life is Good

The Life is Good Company is the original positive lifestyle brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and messaging. The company donates 10 percent of its net profits to help kids in need through the Life is Good Kids Foundation. The Foundation's signature Playmaker Program provides teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals with training, support, and workshops that help them understand trauma and compassion-informed care. Over 14,500 childcare professionals are engaged in the Playmaker Program, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million kids each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Latitude Beverage Company

Latitude Beverage is the innovative, Boston-based company behind a portfolio of national wine and spirits brands, including 90+ Cellars, Iron Side, Mija Sangria, Magic Door Vineyards, Corte Fiore, Steel Dust Vodka and Wheel Horse Whiskey. The company was founded in 2007 by Kevin Mehra who saw an opportunity to make high-end wine more accessible by purchasing oversupply from highly rated wineries across the globe, bottling the wine under his own labels, and selling it to consumers at a lower price. This unique business model, based on the centuries old function of the négociant, became the foundation for 90+ Cellars. The company is now recognized as one of the fastest growing wine companies in America (IMPACT Hot Brand 2015, 2016, 2017). For more information, visit ninetypluscellars.com.

