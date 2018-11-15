8 Recipes to Help Ring in the Holiday Season

Festive dishes and drinks to get in the holiday spirit

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Whether you're getting together with family or throwing a party with friends, holiday festivities are intended to be merry and bright. And one of the best ways to celebrate the spirit of the season is to share simple, wholesome food with the ones you love.

When you use real dairy milk in your favorite holiday recipes, you can feel good knowing it provides a unique nutrient package that is hard to match in any other single food or beverage. During this holiday season, bring family and friends together to enjoy savory comfort foods and sweet holiday treats – all made with nutrient-rich milk.

These eight easy-to-make recipes make it simple to create special moments around nourishing meals and homemade treats, leaving ample time to relax and make family memories that last a lifetime. For more seasonal inspiration and recipe ideas, visit milklife.com.

Milk Punch – Toast to the holiday season with this classic New Orleans-inspired cocktail. When you use milk as the base of your cocktails, you're serving a wholesome, quality beverage that will impress your guests.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts Quiche – If you're looking for a new twist on those post-holiday leftovers, turn your roasted Brussels sprouts into this savory quiche to enjoy during breakfast, and pair each serving with an 8-ounce glass of milk for added nutrition. With deliciously sweet and nutty flavors, this recipe is sure to be a crowd-favorite.

Slow Cooker Mashed Potato and Cauliflower with Cheese – This simple slow cooker recipe elevates mashed potatoes, a holiday staple, with cauliflower, brown butter and fresh sage, made even more satisfying with milk.

Mushroom, Fennel and Camembert Pot Pie – With the winter months bringing cold weather, few dishes provide a warm-up quite like pot pie. A vegetarian twist on a British classic, this recipe combines wild mushrooms and fennel in a creamy milk and Camembert sauce to create a mouthwatering puff pastry perfect for dinner parties.

Frozen Hot Chocolate – Put a twist on an ordinary drink this holiday season by simply combining cocoa mix, chocolate syrup, milk and ice cubes for a creamy, extra chocolatey treat.

Green Bean and Shallot Casserole – For a reimagined side dish, combine fresh green beans with cremini mushrooms, shallots and nutrient-rich milk.

Eggnog Bread Pudding – It's simply not the holidays without eggnog, which makes this recipe a perfect choice for dessert. Combine cinnamon bread, milk, eggnog and warm spices to create this treat for your gatherings.

Gingerbread Whoopie Pies – For a simple dessert to bake with your kids, these homemade whoopie pies make the ideal wintertime treat. With light, airy cookies and fluffy cream cheese filling, these gingerbread goodies are a must-make around the holidays.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/8-recipes-to-help-ring-in-the-holiday-season-300751691.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate