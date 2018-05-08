7-Eleven Tests First Ever Self-Chilling Canned Beverage

7-Eleven Brings First Self-Chilling Can to Market for Test Launch of New Fizzics(TM) Sparkling Cold Brew Coffee

IRVING, Texas, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is rolling two ground-breaking launches into one with the introduction of its proprietary Fizzics Sparkling Cold Brew Coffee in the first self-chilling cans available to the public in the U.S. During the test launch, the groundbreaking Fizzics Sparkling Cold Brew Coffee drinks are available exclusively at select participating 7-Eleven stores.

Created by The Joseph Company International Inc., the innovative Chill-Can® technology filled with the Fizzics coffee drink is being tested at 15 Los Angeles-area 7-Eleven® stores.

On the leading edge of coffee trends, the Fizzics Sparkling Cold Brew Coffee drinks are available in three flavors – Regular, French Vanilla and Caramel. Made with 100 percent Arabica beans and all natural flavors, each 8.4-ounce can of the fizzy brew contains only 50 calories, 10 grams of sugar and less than 80 mg. of caffeine.

The Chill-Can containers are purchased at ambient temperature and chilled when ready to consume. When activated, the patented technology utilizes reclaimed CO2 and the process automatically chills the can and the sparkling coffee beverage inside. The self-chilling can has been recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), NASA and the U.S. Army.

"Because the self-chilling can technology is so groundbreaking, we wanted to introduce it with a super innovative beverage," said Tim Cogil, 7-Eleven director of private brands. "Sparkling coffee sodas met all the criteria. Previously available in some coffee shops, a handful of exclusive canned carbonated brews began showing up last summer. Fizzics will be the first that can be chilled on demand, bringing a new level of convenience to customers who want to enjoy a chilled drink whenever and wherever they are."

Chilling the can is simple:

Place the can on a flat surface, turn the can upside down and twist the base to activate until a constant hissing noise can be heard. Do not handle or touch the can after activation until the hissing stops. The warmth of being handheld can inhibit the cooling process. Do not turn can right side up until hissing stops—about 75 – 90 seconds. Once the hissing stops, return the can to an upright position, open, and enjoy!

For more than 60 years, companies have been trying to crack the code on creating a viable, easy-to-use self-chilling can that could be made available to the general public. After more than 25 years in development, the Joseph Company patented the technology behind the world's first and only chill on-demand can.

The patented Chill-Can® and the MicroCool® technology created by The Joseph Company International utilizes a built-in heat exchange unit in concert with reclaimed CO2 to create its chilling technology. The EPA award winning process uses CO2 that is recaptured from the atmosphere and is reused. The Chill-Can® is 100 percent recyclable and does not introduce any new CO2 to the atmosphere.

About 7‑Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 66,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private-brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7‑Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer-loyalty platform on the 7‑Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Joseph Company International Inc.

Led by Mitchell J. Joseph, The Joseph Company International, based in Irvine, California, is the developer, manufacturer, and patent holder of the world's first and only commercially viable self-chilling beverage can known as the Chill-Can®. The Joseph Company intends to rapidly commercialize the self-chilling beverage can and associated self-chilling beverage packaging containers through private labels and the licensing of the technology to the beverage world. The Joseph Company is currently constructing a $20 Million Beverage Production and Technology Complex in Youngstown, Ohio which will allow for the production of billions of self-chilling cans and associated containers annually. For more information about Chill-Can® and The Joseph Company International, please visit www.chillcan.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-eleven-tests-first-ever-self-chilling-canned-beverage-300644514.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.