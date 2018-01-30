7-Eleven® Offers Exclusive Hershey's Gold Cappuccino

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a gold rush going on at 7-Eleven®. On the heels of the launch of Hershey's Gold bars, The Hershey Company's first candy bar launch in 20 years, 7-Eleven, Inc. strikes gold with its new, exclusive Hershey's Gold caramelized crème cappuccino.

The limited-time beverage treat joins Hershey's Gold bars, already available at participating 7-Eleven stores. The Hershey's Gold candy bar hit 7-Eleven shelves in December and already has become one of its top-selling candy offerings.

Calling it "the fourth flavor of Hershey bars," Hershey describes its new confection creation as creamy and crunchy, salty and sweet. The golden-colored bar is a mix of buttery-sweet caramelized crème and crunchy bits of pretzels and peanuts. Hershey's Gold bars (standard and king-size) are also available at participating 7-Eleven stores. Through Feb. 28, 2018, candy-lovers can get a FREE Hershey's Gold standard bar with the purchase of two standard bars at participating 7-Eleven stores.

"When Hershey approached us about creating a new cappuccino drink flavored like a delicious new candy bar, we jumped on board," said Shawn Barnes, 7-Eleven senior category manager. "Our customers choose 7-Eleven cappuccino and hot chocolate drinks to treat themselves, and our goal is to offer rich, decadent flavors you can't find anywhere else. Hershey's Gold is exactly that, and people love it – both as a candy bar and a cappuccino."

The new 7-Eleven Hershey's Gold cappuccino mimics the rich buttery salty sweet taste of its namesake candy. The retailer began working months before the new candy bar launched to develop the exclusive flavored cappuccino.

