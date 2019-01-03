7-Eleven Juices Up Beverage Selection with New Organic Cold-Pressed Varieties

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For juice-loving customers: 7-Eleven is back with new varieties of its 7-Select GO!Smart™ organic cold-pressed juice – this time in 100 percent single juice varieties. While orange and apple juice can be found anywhere, the new 7-Select GO!Smart 100 percent fruit juices are unusual varieties that aren't typically found in every grocery and convenience store.

The three new varieties are:

Pomegranate – Each bottle is made using 2.5 pomegranates, a powerful source of antioxidants. Unlike most Pomegranate juices in the market place, 7-Eleven's will be cold-pressed, organic and only sourced from pink pomegranates.

Melon – This honeydew melon variety is a good source of Vitamins A, B and C.

Blackberry – Each bottle contains the juice of 165 Dewberry blackberries, a good source of Vitamin C and a powerful antioxidant.

"Today's juice customers continue to look for more premium options," said Dion Miliaresis, senior product development manager for private brand beverages. "Each of the three new juices will be sourced from a single organic fruit – pomegranate, blackberry or melon. Pomegranate juice, specifically, has seen significant growth as a premium juice in the U.S. because of its high levels of anti-oxidants and other nutrients. Both blackberry and melon juices are great-tasting and found at very few other retailers. They're a great addition for our customers and their growing need for healthier options."

The current award-winning 7-Select GO!Smart line of organic cold-pressed juices are fruit and vegetable blends. Within two months of launching, sales of three of the four varieties are in the top 10 of juices sold in 20-ounce or smaller juice category.

As American consumers continue to look for healthier options, 7-Eleven's better-for-you food and beverage selection also continue to expand, both in packaged private brand and fresh foods. In addition to the organic, cold-pressed juices, items include 7-Select GO!Smart® fruit and nut blends and sprouted chips, 7-Select® frozen Greek yogurt bars and string cheese, boiled eggs, protein packs, fresh-cut fruit and salads.

The new single fruit juice varieties are sold in 11.2-ounce glass bottles and contains one serving per bottle. Suggested retail price is $2.99, but for a limited time, thirsty customers can get two for $5.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-eleven-juices-up-beverage-selection-with-new-organic-cold-pressed-varieties-300772434.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.