7-Eleven Adds Super-Premium Water from Iceland to Private Brand Lineup

IRVING, Texas, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. continues to raise the quality benchmark on its private brand portfolio with the addition of a new super-premium water imported from Iceland. Created exclusively for 7-Eleven, Skýra™ Icelandic spring water is naturally alkaline with electrolytes, a high pH (8.8) and naturally low mineral content.

Skýra water is sourced from an Icelandic spring in a government-protected nature preserve. Filtered through inert layers of lava, the water trickles deep into the ground over decades picking up soluble minerals before emerging as a naturally alkaline water. This pristine Icelandic water contains no nitrates, nickel, cadmium, uranium, phthalates or chlorine.

"Every time we develop a 7-Eleven private brand product, our goal is to exceed customers' expectations in both quality and value," said Jack Stout, 7-Eleven Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Logistics. "With Skýra, 7-Eleven is offering a premium, naturally pH-balanced water at a better value than national brands."

The super-premium water's pure and refreshing taste is a result of its origin in Iceland which is ranked as one of the cleanest countries in the world. Even its name, pronounced "skee-reh," is an Icelandic word meaning "clear" or "to clarify."

The new Skýra Icelandic spring water is exclusively available in two sizes at participating 7-Eleven® stores – 20 ounces for $1.99 and 1 liter for $2.69. For a limited time, two 1-liter bottles will be available for a promotional price of $4.

7-Eleven produces approximately 1,500 private brand items and expects sales of these proprietary packaged beverages, foods and non-food items to top $1 billion this year.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment services, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-eleven-adds-super-premium-water-from-iceland-to-private-brand-lineup-301016337.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.