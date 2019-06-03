50 States, 50 Unique Labels: MTN DEW® Celebrates The Land Of Those Who Do, From Sea To Shining Sea, With DEWnited States

This Summer, DEW Encourages State Pride with the DEWnited States Ultra-Collectible 50 State Bottle Series and Release of MTN DEW® LIBERTY BREW(TM)



PURCHASE, N.Y., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTN DEW® is celebrating what makes the United States great this summer by releasing the DEWnited States Collection, a limited-edition bottle series representing all 50 states. Influenced by DEW fans and the pride they have in their home states, each collectible bottle of specially marked Original MTN DEW® and Diet MTN DEW® features artwork unique to the state it represents. Knowing DEW Nation loves collecting and lives for a challenge, DEW is also offering $1001 when they collect all 50 bottles. In addition, the brand is releasing MTN DEW LIBERTY BREW, a blend of 50 different signature flavors combined in this limited-edition DEW.

"We have some of the most passionate fans who embody the spirit of DEW, and what we've noticed in following them on social media is that they all do it differently," said Erin Chin, senior director, marketing, MTN DEW. "DEWnited States is about recognizing those differences and celebrating the pride Dew Nation has for their home states, all while championing the unifying messaging of doing no matter where they live."

DEWnited States Across America

To launch DEWnited States, DEW has created more than 450 unique creative assets across the campaign, including video content, digital and social ads, in-store displays and more, customized for each state. DEW is launching 50 unique, 15-second digital advertisements rolling out today through July and a new, 15-second national television spot premiering today. The spots bring the artwork from each of the labels to life in animated shorts. Each spot also includes an adaptation of "America the Beautiful" by all-female rock group BOYTOY, recorded specially for this campaign.

Throughout the summer, fans across the U.S. will have other opportunities to see the unique elements of their states come to life, including DEWnited States Snapchat filters; partnership with key, national retailers offering customized DEWnited States gear and augmented reality experiences; and a presence at DEW Tour showcasing the DEW action sports athletes' home state pride.

Get $100 When You Collect All 50 Limited Edition Bottles

Fans have the opportunity to not only show off their love for where they are from, but also get $100 pre-paid gift card when they collect all 50 bottles. To earn the gift card, fans purchase specially marked DEWnited States products, visit Dewnited.com, enter the code, scan the label and get a $100 pre-paid gift card.

Collectible DEWnited States bottles of Original MTN DEW, Diet MTN DEW and MTN DEW LIBERTY BREW are available at retail stores nationwide in 20 oz. bottles, 16 oz. bottle multipacks and .5L bottle multipacks. Products are available for a limited time. MTN DEW LIBERTY BREW is not a part of the promotion.

Visit Dewnited.com or Facebook.com/MountainDew to stay up to date on the latest, and join the conversation on Twitter at @mountaindew or Instagram at @mountaindew.

About MOUNTAIN DEW®

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo Beverages North America, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated beverage in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW ICE™, MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW® CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW PITCH BLACK®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MOUNTAIN DEW WHITE OUT® and MTN DEW® Label Series. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

1$100 pre-paid gift card

CONTACT

Simon Landon

SLandon@golin.com

312.320.0756

Kristen Mueller

Kristen.mueller@pepsico.com

914.767.7450

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/50-states-50-unique-labels-mtn-dew-celebrates-the-land-of-those-who-do-from-sea-to-shining-sea-with-dewnited-states-300860627.html

SOURCE PepsiCo