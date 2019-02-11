5 trends shaping the on-premise market in 2019

Italian wine, cocktails beyond margaritas and informed bartenders are in demand in the on-premise channel, Technomic and Beverage Marketing Corporation reveal in new study

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adult beverages play a huge part in attracting customers and the on-premise channel is vital to an alcohol brand's success. Technomic's On-Premise Intelligence Report, developed with Beverage Marketing Corporation, examines trends in the on-premise market as consumers' demands for quality, variety and authenticity increase and their flavor preferences shift. This report acts as a guide for on-premise operators and adult beverage brand marketers to better understand consumer attitudes, behaviors and usage.

Some highlights include:

Slow to Grow: Identifying growth brands, categories and subsegments, as well as targeting key consumer groups and occasions, is crucial as alcohol sales growth continues to lag total food and beverage growth in the channel.

Margaritas Waning?: With cocktail innovation accelerating, margaritas face stiff competition for drink menu space from restaurant originals and unique specialty drinks.

Italian Imports: Challenges remain for wine, but imports from Italy have traction, with Italian wine varietals among the fastest-growing red wines on menus last year and prosecco also gaining menu placement.

Properly Briefed Bartenders: Consumers' knowledge of drink selections and quality is expanding along with their expectations of bartenders' expertise.

This report includes channel, category and brand performance metrics, consumer insights and menu trend information developed via primary research. To provide enhanced consumer insights, profiles of Technomic's Drinker Archetypes are included, using psychographic and attitudinal metrics to identify archetypes and deliver insights around motivations.

Contact:

Press inquiries: Donna Hood Crecca, (631) 265-3839, dcrecca@technomic.com

Purchasing details: Patrick Noone, (312) 506-3852, pnoone@technomic.com

Beverage Marketing Corporation contact: Gary Hemphill, (646) 313-1958, ghemphill@beveragemarketing.com

About Beverage Marketing Corporation

New York City-based Beverage Marketing Corporation is the leading consulting, research and advisory services firm dedicated to the global beverage industry. Visit Beverage Marketing Corporation at http://www.beveragemarketing.com.

About Technomic

Technomic, Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking, as well as other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-trends-shaping-the-on-premise-market-in-2019-300792191.html

SOURCE Technomic