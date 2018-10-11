$5 Pizzas! Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar of Arlington Celebrates Grand Reopening

Newly Remodeled Location Offers Guests Special $5 Pizza Offer; Showcases Upgrades to Restaurant

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the grand reopening of its Arlington location, Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston's), is inviting guests to come check out its newly remodeled restaurant with a special, one-day only offer - $5 individual pizzas.

The Arlington location recently underwent renovations that resulted in dramatic upgrades to the restaurant's dining room, sports bar and patio. The grand reopening celebration gives guests a chance to experience the new and improved location while enjoying some of Boston's favorite menu items – including its gourmet pizzas. As America's Sports Restaurant, Boston's offers guests a contemporary sit-down dining atmosphere and a separate sports bar all under one roof, making it the perfect gathering place for families and fans alike.

"We're really happy with the renovations and feel this has reinvigorated the team in Arlington," said Jeff Melnick, President of Boston's. "As a Franchisor, it's critical for us to maintain our corporate restaurants to showcase the latest and greatest in design as the brand continues to evolve and grow."

Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 23 locations in 16 states. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

ABOUT BOSTON'S

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. For the latest news on Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston's on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA.

