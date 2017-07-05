5 Great Places to (Legally) Drink Beer Outside, in and Around L.A.

Beer just seems to taste better under a clear blue sky. But despite more than five dozen independent breweries operating in Los Angeles County, spaces for outdoor beer drinking are few and far between. As the June gloom dissipates into the heart of summer, here are some new spots, plus a classic one, to enjoy a beer in the sun.

Griffith Park Roosevelt Café

It may be easy to overlook this cafe, located across from the Greek Theater on Vermont Avenue, but it’s more than just the 19th-hole restaurant serving the golfers. It also has the best craft beer selection in Griffith Park. You’ll find an assortment of craft beer from local (Iron Triangle, Boomtown) and regional breweries (Coronado, Trumer) pouring, and there’s no better place in the park to sit down with a pint and watch the day change. Beer and sausage specials are available on Saturdays, and the toasty and dry Deep Roots ESB from Three Weavers Brewery is a perfect fit for the occasion. Dogs are welcome, but parking can be tricky (especially if there’s a show at the Greek Theater). 2650 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 516-1726, www.rooseveltcafe.net

