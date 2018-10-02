3rd Annual Oktoberfest DTLA Is Coming To Pershing Square On October 20 & 21, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its debut in Munich, Germany back in 1810, the centuries-old folk tradition, Oktoberfest, has kicked off fall with a variety of flavors ranging from Bavarian pretzels, Würstl and roasted ham hock, to barrels brimming with beer.

But no need to travel to Germany, as Ez Event Production, together with renowned German brewery, Paulaner Munchen (Official Sponsor of Munich's Oktoberfest), is bringing Oktoberfest to Downtown Los Angeles. Additional sponsors for this year's event also include RideYellow and Cholula Hot Sauce.

Angelenos are gearing up to celebrate the city's one and only outdoor Oktoberfest, directly mirrored from Munich's annual event, that is guaranteed to deliver the best in authentic German beer, food, games, live music and entertainment.

Attendees will enjoy a plethora of Germany's favorite beers, including wheat, craft and over 35 flavors on tap, as well as the country's classic fare like bratwurst, BBQ, and pretzels (with a selection of savory German mustards). Additionally, a selection of LA's hottest food trucks will also be on the premises.

German themed games will include a stein hoisting competition, sausage throwing, dance contests, and a best German garb costume contest.

Performing live is German band Hazelnuss, along with Radio Rebels, Flashback Heart Attack, and others. Furthermore, bona fide German dancers will be present to get attendees moving!

General admission is just $5.00 (pre-purchase) and $10.00 at the door, with patrons having the option to purchase beer-tasting flights & pints from LA based brewers and other select vendors.

Details for Oktoberfest DTLA:

Date: Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21

Time: 2:00pm-10:00pm (both days)

Where: Pershing Square - 532 S. Olive Street, Los Angeles CA 90013

For more information, including purchasing tickets and tasting packages, please visit OktoberfestDTLA.com — the only outdoor Oktoberfest in Los Angeles — or visit EZEventProduction.com

All media inquiries, please contact Joey Lauren Koch at EKC PR, a full service Branding, Digital Marketing and Public Relations firm at 310-441-1000 or email JoeyLauren@ekcpr.com.

About Ez Event Production

Ez Event Production is an award winning event agency with expertise in on-site execution. Based in West Los Angeles, Ez Event produces festivals year-round, including the Brentwood Art Festival, Latin Salsa Festival, Balboa Strawberry Festival, and Waffles and Beer Festival.

