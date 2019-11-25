230 Fifth Introducing World's Most Expensive Boozy Hot Chocolate

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar begins its annual transformation to its winter themed "Igloo Bar" as part of the 2019-2020 season introducing 16 luxury themed igloos. Accompanying the famed structures this year will be the Igloo Bar's new "230 Fifth King Cocoa", a 160 oz MAMMOTH beverage concocted by the renowned venue at the New York City sized price of $3,000. Gold shavings, Amedei Porcelana Dark Chocolate (often called the world's most expensive chocolate), housemade whipped cream, marshmallows, and premium melted cocoas and liquors are just a few ingredients of the shareable hot drink which will include a privatized igloo as well as a bottle of champagne. Reservations for the "King Cocoa Igloo Package" must be made one week in advance as ingredients are individually shipped in for each booking.

Visitors to the Igloo Bar don't have to break the bank to feel like royalty, as each new igloo will be custom themed to give an authentic experience to guests. Themes include a table game igloo, a cabin igloo, as well as a winter wonderland igloo. Customarily during the winter the famous rooftop offers Hot Specialty Drinks, red robes, blankets, and infrared heaters to enjoy as guests take in the Igloo Bar's astounding 360-degree view of Manhattan. Each igloo is transparent and highly insulated, allowing for an unobstructed view and keeping temperatures at a blissful 75° during the winter cold, and is outfitted with seating for up to 14 guests with an indoor fireplace.

The famed Igloo Bar will be introducing the newly designed igloos in the month of December and will be available 7 days a week from open to close (Monday through Friday 2PM – 4AM; Saturday and Sunday from 10AM – 4AM). Reservations are not required, and there is no minimum spend to enjoy the festivities. If you want to ensure your spot in an igloo however, limited bookings are available nightly through the rooftop bar's website (www.230-Fifth.com). The overwhelming consensus proves true once again, from guests domestic and abroad, to first time visitors or veterans of the establishment, "If you haven't been to 230 Fifth, you haven't seen New York."

230 Fifth Rooftop Bar or the "Igloo Bar" is located at 230 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10001 on the corner of 27th Street and 5th Avenue. For any additional information please contact the company at 212-725-4300 or email press@230-fifth.com.

