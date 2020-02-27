230 Fifth Getting Wet and Wild with Rooftop Igloo Hot Tubs

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the winter comes to a close, 230 Fifth is putting a spin on its winter themed "Igloo Bar" and introducing hot tubs to accommodate its already world-famous igloos. For $300.00 guests (up to 4 per booking) can reserve a heated igloo for 2.5 hours that is accompanied with a hot tub. The reservation includes (2) drinks per guest, and patrons are required to bring their own swimsuit with the venue providing towels and robes.

The famed Igloo Bar will be launching the concept at the end of February and will be available 7 days a week for bookings (Monday through Sunday 5PM – 11PM). Reservations are required, and guests will need to fill out a waiver form onsite. If you want to ensure your spot in a Hot Tub Igloo, limited bookings are available nightly through the rooftop bar's website (www.230-Fifth.com).

Customarily during the winter the famous rooftop offers Hot Specialty Drinks, red robes, blankets, and infrared heaters to enjoy as guests take in the Igloo Bar's astounding 360-degree view of Manhattan. Each igloo is transparent and highly insulated, allowing for an unobstructed view and keeping temperatures at a blissful 75° during the winter cold, and is outfitted with seating for up to 14 guests with an indoor fireplace.

The overwhelming consensus proves true once again, from guests domestic and abroad, to first time visitors or veterans of the establishment, "If you haven't been to 230 Fifth, you haven't seen New York."

230 Fifth Rooftop Bar or the "Igloo Bar" is located at 230 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10001 on the corner of 27th Street and 5th Avenue. For any additional information please contact the company at 212-725-4300 or email press@230-fifth.com.

