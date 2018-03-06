2020 U.S. Olympic Hopeful And Wisconsin Native Marvin Kimble Shares Advice To Local Youth Who Dream Of Competing At The Olympic Games

Inspired by the recent Olympic Winter Games 2018 PyeongChang Games, the Milwaukee Gymnast speaks to achieving a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.

MADISON, Wis., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Team USA's performance at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 has left many Wisconsin youth feeling inspired and dreaming of competing in the Games someday. Milwaukee gymnast, and Olympic Games Tokyo U.S. Olympic hopeful, Marvin Kimble shares these ambitions and has advice for these newly-inspired youth as they seek to achieve their goal.

"The path to compete for Team USA and the Olympic Games is an exciting and grueling journey. My 14-year journey has had awesome wins as well as setbacks and self-doubt," says Kimble. "Olympic ambition can be achieved by remaining dedicated to your training program, staying healthy, having a good support network and keeping your eyes on the prize."

Kimble, the reigning 2017 U.S. Still Rings and High Bar Champion, trains at Salto Gymnastics Center in Waukesha 4 hours a day 6 days a week. As part of his training, he builds in 4-5 competitions and rest periods which happen every 4-5 weeks.

Milk Life is continuing to support Team USA athletes on their journey to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Milk Life campaign, funded by the nation's milk companies, is designed to educate consumers about the powerful nutritional benefits of milk. Marvin focuses on staying healthy by maintaining a regimented diet that includes three daily servings of milk – a nutrient powerhouse with 9 essential nutrients, including 8 grams of natural protein in every 8-ounce glass. As a member of Team Milk sponsored by the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) and MilkPEP, Kimble knows staying healthy and injury-free is crucial to making the U.S. Olympic Team. Thus, a proactive physical program that includes strength training, stretching and keeping his bones strong is an integral part of competing at the highest level.

"Since I was young, my mom would always tell me that milk builds strong bones. I would always drink milk in between and right before practices," says Kimble. "Milk continues to play a key role in my training program recommended by my coaches."

With a grueling, demanding training schedule, it's important to have the support of family, friends, coaches and fellow athletes. And above all, athletes have to remain focused on the end goal. Every training day, Kimble taps a sign in his gym that says "touch here if you're a winner" to keep him motivated.

Kimble wishes all U.S. Olympic hopefuls the best in achieving their dreams and asks anyone to reach out for advice and support. Learn more about Kimble and follow his path to Olympic Games Tokyo on his Instagram and the WMMB's America's Dairyland Facebook page.

