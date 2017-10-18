2018 World of Pinot Noir Tickets on Sale October 20

This year's event includes more than 250 wineries from around the globe, pairing dinners, Pinot Noir parties and expert-led seminars, including an Exploration of the Burgundy-Oregon Connection with Joshua Greene, editor of Wine & Spirits Magazine, and Tasting The Best of Burgundy with David Glancy, Master Sommelier and founder of the San Francisco Wine School. Early Bird pricing available until Nov. 5.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Oct. 20, the World of Pinot Noir (WOPN), the wine world's foremost organization dedicated to advancing and celebrating Pinot Noir, will officially release the first wave of tickets for its marquee event taking place March 2-3, 2018 at the seaside Ritz-Carlton Bacara in sunny Santa Barbara.

The current wave of tickets – which includes 'early bird pricing' through Nov. 5 – can be viewed and purchased at WorldofPinotNoir.com.

The WOPN Board of Directors are proud to announce Joshua Greene, editor of Wine & Spirits Magazine, will lead a tasting seminar exploring the rich and exciting link between Oregon's Pinot Noir and Burgundy; David Glancy, a Master Sommelier and founder of the San Francisco Wine School, will guide WOPN's popular Burgundy tasting seminar; and Matt Kettmann, contributing editor at Wine Enthusiast magazine, will host a panel tasting of the 92-plus scoring Pinot Noirs from the preeminent cool-climate vineyards in California's exciting Central Coast.

On pace to be the largest and most well-attended event in the organization's 18-year history, the 2018 World of Pinot Noir will include two full days of pairing dinners prepared by renown chefs, Pinot Noir parties, two Grand Tastings featuring more than 250 premier Pinot Noir wineries from around the globe, and additional expert-led seminars.

There are multiple ways for Pinot Noir fans and aficionados to take part in the events throughout the weekend.

This first wave of tickets include all-access Weekend Passes, Day Passes, Grand Tasting tickets, and tickets for marquee seminars and lunches. Tickets for the much-anticipated Pinot Noir pairing dinners and additional events will be made available in November.

Currently available tickets include:

WEEKEND PASS (Early Bird pricing through Nov. 5)

Includes an invitation to the Opening Night Celebration March 1; admission to the Friday and Saturday Tasting Seminars & Luncheons; VIP Admission to the Friday and Saturday Grand Tastings; and Pinot Noir Pairing Dinners on Friday and Saturday evenings.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY SINGLE-DAY PASSES

Includes admission to the day's Tasting Seminar & Luncheon, VIP Admission to the day's Grand Tasting, and a Pinot Noir Pairing Dinner.

FRIDAY SEMINAR & LUNCHEON: Exploring the Oregon-Burgundy Connection

Joshua Greene, Editor of Wine & Spirits Magazine, will lead a winemaker panel discussion and tasting that explores Oregon's deep and growing ties to Burgundy, and the how this is influencing the current and future state of this exciting New World region. The seminar includes a three-course Pinot Noir-paired lunch prepared by the Ritz-Carlton Bacara culinary team, with wine service by World of Pinot Noir Sommeliers.

SATURDAY BURGUNDY SEMINAR & LUNCHEON: Tasting Through The Best of Burgundy

Founder of the San Francisco Wine School and Master Sommelier David Glancy – along with a panel of Burgundy experts and winemakers – will lead a fun and educational tasting of some of the most notable producers and most acclaimed vintages from France's famed Pinot Noir region, and will discuss the varying classification systems of Burgundy's sub-regions, their history, trends and the changing roles of growers and negociants. The seminar includes a three-course Pinot Noir-paired lunch prepared by the Ritz-Carlton Bacara culinary team, with wine service by World of Pinot Noir Sommeliers.

FRIDAY CENTRAL COAST SEMINAR: Discover the Cool Climate Terroirs of the Central Coast

Wine Enthusiast magazine's contributing editor, and Central Coast expert, Matt Kettmann, will explore Pinot Noirs from the varied preeminent cool-climate terroirs of the vast Central Coast. Along with a panel of acclaimed winemakers, Kettmann will guide the tasting of award-winning wines he scored 92 points or above.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY VIP GRAND TASTINGS (Early Bird pricing through Nov. 5)

This exclusive VIP ticket provides you with early entry to the Ritz-Carlton Bacara's Grand Ballroom, where you'll be able to meet winemakers, be the first to bid on silent auction items, and taste through hundreds of Pinot Noir producers from around the world. Several other exclusive VIP experiences will be announced soon.

For more information about the World of Pinot Noir, please visit WorldofPinotNoir.com. Members of the media interested in covering the annual event, please contact mike@solterrastrategies.com.

About The World of Pinot Noir

WOPN, a non-profit trade organization, was established in 2001 by a small, dedicated group of winemakers from California's Central Coast. The group's mission is to bring together the world's foremost Pinot Noir producers, and in a gorgeous setting, celebrate the delicious wine grape. Wineries, potential sponsors and wine enthusiasts interested in learning more, please visit WorldofPinotNoir.com, or contact info@wopn.com. Follow and tag us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. #wopn #wopn2018

