19 Crimes Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Entertainment Icon Snoop Dogg

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 19 Crimes, the first winery that used augmented reality to bring their labels to life, continues to disrupt the market and announced a multi-year partnership with Entertainment Icon, Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg kicks off the partnership with 19 Crimes first California wine, appropriately named 'Snoop Cali Red', which will be available in stores summer 2020. The line expansion will cast a contemporary lens on 19 Crimes, a line of wines inspired by the convicts turned colonists that built Australia.

"I've been a fan of this wine and I'm excited to unveil my 'Snoop Cali Red' this summer and share the experience with all my fans. It's one of the most successful brands in the market, so I'm more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!" states Snoop Dogg.

John Wardley, TWE Marketing Vice President, Americas, states, "Snoop Dogg, an entertainment and California icon, is the perfect partner for 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red. Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes – rule breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity. We are truly excited to partner with Snoop and welcome him to the 19 Crimes family."

19 Crimes was recently announced as #4 in Drinks International's 'The World's Most Admired Wine Brands 2020' and, for the 5th consecutive year, 19 Crimes was named a "Hot Brand" in Shanken's IMPACT Newsletter.

ABOUT 19 CRIMES

19 Crimes turned convicts into colonists. In 18th-century Britain, criminals guilty of at least one of the 19 crimes, were sentenced to live in Australia, rather than death. For the rough-hewn prisoners who made it to shore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a frontier penal colony, they forged a new country and new lives, brick by brick. Today, 19 Crimes wines celebrate the rebellious spirit of the more than 160 ,000 exiled men and women, the rule breakers and law defying citizens that forged a new culture and national spirit in Australia.

ABOUT SNOOP DOGG

An Entertainment Icon, Snoop Dogg has reigned for more than two decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and globally recognized innovator. Snoop defines entertainment history. An award-winning entertainer, Snoop Dogg has released 19 studio albums, sold over 40-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received 20 GRAMMY® nominations.

In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg has made his mark in the television and film space. He currently has numerous partnership deals with major studios and networks, including Netflix, VH1 and more. His accolades include, an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Executive Producer and Co-host of VH1's hit show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner, Executive Producer of MTV's Mary + Jane, Executive Producer and Host of TNT's game show, Joker's Wild and Executive Producer of acclaimed Netflix's show, Coach Snoop.

