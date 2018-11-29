$15 Wine Insiders French Red Bests Bottles Costing Five Times More

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Wine Insiders, the Internet's preeminent destination for premium wine at everyday low prices, is proud to announce that 2017 Racine Côtes du Rhône Rouge was named Best of France at the 2018 Harvest Challenge International Competition, winning a Double Gold Medal from an expert panel of judges. The $15 red wine, which sommelier Chris Hoel, formerly of the Three Star Michelin restaurant The French Laundry, lauded for its "inviting aromas of freshly-crushed blackberries and blueberries," topped 26 wines from Bordeaux and Burgundy, placed above an $80 Australian Shiraz, and was honored alongside a $44 Sonoma Malbec and a Zinfandel at nearly twice the price.

"We are honored by our tremendous success at this prestigious competition," said Tyson Koster, DRINKS' Director of Wine Strategy. "2017 was a small harvest in the Rhône that led to excellent wines, and we are thrilled to work with winemaker Bruno Lafon to share the fantastic Racine Côtes du Rhône Rouge, at an unmatched value, with consumers across the United States."

Eight other wines from around the world, offered to Insiders at a fraction of the cost of bottles of comparable quality, scored Gold Medals at the competition, including 2017 Fleur De Roche Sauvignon Blanc and the 2017 Marquis de Bacalon Bordeaux Sauvignon Blanc, a wine curated by renowned lifestyle expert Martha Stewart on Wine Insiders' sister site, Martha Stewart Wine Co. Both wines earned Double Gold Medals from the illustrious judging panel.

33 other wines offered by Wine Insiders were awarded Silver Medals by the judges at the Harvest Challenge, and 11 more earned Bronze Medals, increasing the total number of awards earned by wines in the Wine Insiders portfolio to over 900 in the past three years.

Three more $15-and-Under Wine Insiders Selections Earned Gold Medals in San Francisco

Less than 60 miles from California's exclusive Napa Valley, three accessibly priced Wine Insiders selections were honored with Gold Medals at the 2018 San Francisco International Wine Competition. 2017 Fair Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon ($15) from California won a 90-point Gold Medal for its tantalizing hints of black cherry and currant, 2016 Jean Boisselier Coteaux Bourguignons AOP ($15) from historic Burgundy, France won a 91-point Gold, and Italy's delightful 2017 Villa Amoroso Pinot Grigio ($10) won a Gold Medal as well.

Over the course of the 2018 San Francisco International Wine Competition, the expert judges tasted over 4,300 wines from 31 countries. In addition to the 3 Gold Medals, 9 Wine Insiders wines won Silver Medals, and 6 won Bronze Medals.

About Wine Insiders

Founded in Chicago in 1982, Wine Insiders is the nation's direct to consumer wine leader, offering Insiders premium wines at everyday low prices. Wine Insiders has connected more than 1 million wine-loving households with acclaimed wines that have earned more than 900 awards since 2016. Featuring great wine delivered to your door without a subscription, every wine is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Customers enjoy fast, free delivery on 6+ bottle orders and convenient local pickup options at over 10,000 locations, including most Fed Ex Office and Walgreens locations. Wine Insiders is part of the DRINKS family.

About DRINKS

Drinks Holdings, Inc. (www.drinks.com) operates the leading digital wine technology platform and the nation's only Ship-To-Home solution that allows both digital and brick-and-mortar retailers to market high quality and affordable premium wine for delivery around the United States. Leveraging big data and patented technology, DRINKS maximizes consumer demand by generating customized store shelves and wine packs to match prospective customers with the right wines on its Wine Insiders and Martha Stewart Wine Co. properties. DRINKS was founded in 2013 in Los Angeles, CA by a seasoned team of digital marketing, technology, and alcohol beverage industry experts.

