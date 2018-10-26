$15 Italian Wine Wins Best In Class and Platinum Medal Alongside $100 Bottles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Wine Insiders, the Internet's preeminent destination for premium wine at everyday low prices, today announces that 2016 Abbazia Barbera d' Asti D.O.C.G. was named Best Barbera at the 2018 Sommelier Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition, winning a Platinum medal and scoring 94 points by an expert panel of judges. The $15 class-winning wine topped entries more than double its price and is seated at the podium alongside a winning Brunello that retails for $100 a bottle and an Amarone listed for $55.

"We are very proud to exclusively carry the 2016 Abbazia Barbera d' Asti D.O.C.G. at Wine Insiders," said Tyson Koster, DRINKS' Director of Wine Strategy. "This win validates the tremendous quality and value of the Wine Insiders portfolio, already discovered by more than 1 million customers who know they can get award-winning wines every day for a fraction of what they would expect to pay in traditional stores."

"As with all of our wines, great love and attention has gone into making the 2016 Abbazia Barbera d'Asti D.O.C.G., and we could not be more pleased with how DRINKS has introduced the Abbazia collection to consumers around the United States," said Walter Santero, Owner and Manager of Abbazia.

Seven premium award-winning wines priced at $10-$12 at www.wineinsiders.com scored Gold Medals at the same competition with scores of 90 points or higher. 25 other wines in the Wine Insiders portfolio were awarded Silver Medals by the judges at the Sommelier Challenge.

Recent wins at the 2018 Sommelier Challenge and the 2018 Winemaker Challenge have increased the total number of awards earned by wines in the Wine Insiders portfolio to 848 in the last three years.

Additional Honors at the 2018 Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition

Wine Insiders selections also left a favorable impression on critics at the 2018 Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition. 2016 Coup De Rhône Villages Laudun Blanc ($20) was named Best Blended White Rhone and awarded a Platinum Medal. Robert Whitley, former wine columnist for the San Diego Union-Tribune, scoring the wine 94 points, raves "this wine shows exceptional complexity on the nose, with a mix of honeysuckle and tropical fruits. On the palate it is soft and inviting, with uncommon richness without losing its structure and verve."

The judges were similarly impressed by 2015 Cala De' Poeti Maremma Toscana I.G.T., bestowing a Platinum Medal and scoring the $15 Super Tuscan 93 points, a score normally earned only by wines costing more than four times the price. Whitley writes "It is a beautifully balanced wine that shows bright acidity, firm tannins and layers of red and black fruits. Add a spice note and you have a perfect wine for grilled meats and winter roasts."

Nine other wines curated by Wine Insiders won gold medals at the 2018 Winemaker Challenge and 23 additional bottles in the Wine Insiders portfolio were awarded Silver Medals by the judges at the 2018 Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition.

About Wine Insiders

Founded in Chicago in 1982, Wine Insiders has grown to become the nation's leading online destination for premium wines at everyday low prices. Wine Insiders has a proven track record of connecting more than 1 million wine-loving households with acclaimed wines that have earned more than 800 awards since 2015. Featuring great wine delivered to your door without a subscription, every wine is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Customers enjoy fast, free delivery on 6+ bottle orders and convenient local pickup options at over 10,000 locations, including most Fed Ex Office and Walgreens locations. Wine Insiders is part of the DRINKS (drinks.com) family.

About DRINKS

Drinks Holdings, Inc. (www.drinks.com) operates the leading digital wine technology platform and the nation's only Ship-To-Home solution that allows both digital and brick-and-mortar retailers to market high quality and affordable premium wine for delivery around the United States. Leveraging big data and patented technology, DRINKS maximizes consumer demand by generating customized store shelves and wine packs to match prospective customers with the right wines on its Wine Insiders and Martha Stewart Wine Co. properties. DRINKS was founded in 2013 in Los Angeles, CA by a seasoned team of digital marketing, technology, and alcohol beverage industry experts.

