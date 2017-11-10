The #1 Cannabis Beverage in Washington State Just Got Stronger

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarukino, Inc. is introducing new versions of the best selling cannabis infused beverage in Washington state. Happy Apple has been available to the market in 10 MG bottles but now, you can get Happy Apple in both 50 MG and 100 MG bottles in the state of Washington.

Made with the same ingredients as the 10 MG Happy Apple, an already delicious and crisp, cannabis-infused beverage with no bad weed taste or odor, the gluten-free Happy Apple 50 MG and 100 MG options are made with homegrown, world-famous Washington apples.

"Happy Apple is the most delicious cannabis beverage on the market," says Marketing Director, Jason Lander, "and we couldn't be more excited to give our customers what they've asked for by introducing these 50 and 100 MG bottles."

Happy Apple is made with Tarukino's proprietary water-based cannabis emulsion called Sōrse™. Handcrafted in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood, Sōrse allows cannabis infused products to maintain their potency and accuracy when cooked, chilled or frozen, and removes all cannabis taste and smell. It's the perfect, smoke-free happy hour option.

Visit Tarukino and learn more about Happy Apple and the other new cannabis-infused products soon to hit the market from Tarukino at the MJBizCon convention in Las Vegas, November 14th - 17th, 2017.

Visit our website to find a Happy Apple retailer near you and see for yourself why Happy Apple is the #1 best selling cannabis infused beverage in the state of Washington.

www.happyapple.com

Tarukino, Inc. is a technology driven group of innovators creating surprisingly delightful, cannabis infused products for those in search of something better. Based in Seattle, Washington, Tarukino produces cannabis products based on its core technology, Sōrse™. Sōrse is the first and only water soluble cannabis product that produces entirely taste- and odor-free cannabis emulsions for infusion of medical and recreational products.

SOURCE Tarukino, Inc.