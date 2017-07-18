THE DREAMING TREE WINES REACHES $1 MILLION IN CHARITABLE DONATIONS TO ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION

Wine Producer's Efforts Support The Wilderness Society and Living Lands & Waters in Helping to Preserve America's Natural Resources

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dreaming Tree Wines, a California wine brand from award-winning winemaker Sean McKenzie and musician Dave Matthews, is proud to announce it has hit $1 Million in charitable donations to environmental organizations The Wilderness Society and Living Lands & Waters in support of reforestation and conservation, a goal it set out to achieve six years ago when the brand was launched.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8127651-dreaming-tree-dave-matthews-wine-environmental-conservation-charity-sustainability/

The Dreaming Tree began with a mission to create sustainably produced and packaged wines, as well as ensure that a portion of proceeds from every bottle purchased benefits organizations on the front lines of environmental conservation by planting trees and protecting the nation's forests. "The more work we can do like this in towns and cities around the world, the more we can change the outcome of the future of those communities," says The Dreaming Tree Wines co-conspirator Dave Matthews. "I really feel grateful that there are organizations like The Wilderness Society and Living Lands & Waters that can turn this into a reality."

In partnership with The Wilderness Society, the nation's leading public lands conservation organization, The Dreaming Tree has directly assisted initiatives that protect the nation's carbon-storing forests, including the San Juan and Cherokee National Forests and California's own Mendocino National Forest. In addition, Matthews serves on the National Governing Council of The Wilderness Society. "Forests are the lungs of the planet; they clean the air and if we can protect them, we have a good chance of abating this incredible climate crisis," remarks Jamie Williams, President of The Wilderness Society. "That's why our partnership with The Dreaming Tree has been so significant as a national voice for conservation – they're really helping to make people aware of what's at stake."

The brand is also a strong supporter of the "MillionTrees Project" – Living Lands & Waters' effort to combat the decline in tree diversity in the floodplain forests of the Mississippi River basin. The Dreaming Tree has aided in planting more than one million trees toward this initiative to provide habitat for indigenous wildlife, increase biodiversity, air and water quality, and reduce erosion and sedimentation within the Mississippi River watershed.

Charitable giving to these environmental organizations is just one way The Dreaming Tree supports the planet, in addition to many other efforts focused on conserving resources and sustainable living. The Dreaming Tree is certified through the California Sustainable Wine-growing Alliance third-party certification program and participates in a clean energy solar initiative that includes 17,000 solar panels, covering nearly all of the facilities' energy needs. Further, sustainable business practices that reduce the brand's carbon footprint include the use of recyclable natural cork closures, 100 percent recycled Kraft brown paper labels and glass bottles that are a quarter pound lighter than the average, taking a lot less fuel to transport and ultimately giving off significantly less emissions. "To go to work every day and know we're not only making a great product for our consumers, but also doing good for the greater community and future generations, adds even more passion to my work here," comments Senior Winemaker Sean McKenzie.

"The contributions that The Dreaming Tree has made have clearly had an impact," adds Chad Pregracke, Founder and President of Living Lands & Waters as he reflects back on the partnership. "The trees we plant today are going to be living far beyond my life span, and so I really am leaving a legacy. I appreciate The Dreaming Tree helping me and many others do exactly that. Thank you."

To learn more about The Dreaming Tree Wines and the brand's sustainable practices please visit www.dreamingtreewines.com/Sustainability and join The Dreaming Tree on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dreamingtreewines.

About The Dreaming Tree Wines

The Dreaming Tree Wines are a creative collaboration between award-winning winemaker Sean McKenzie and musician Dave Matthews. The team launched the collection of approachable, high-quality California wines in the fall of 2011. The portfolio currently includes a California Chardonnay, California Cabernet Sauvignon, California "Crush" red blend, California Pinot Noir and its newest addition, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc. The Dreaming Tree is sustainably conscious from vine to table, making thoughtful decisions in how the wines are produced and packaged to ensure the longevity of the planet. For more information about The Dreaming Tree, visit www.dreamingtreewines.com.

About The Wilderness Society

The Wilderness Society is the leading public lands conservation organization working to protect wilderness and inspire Americans to care for our wild places. Founded in 1935, and now with more than one million members and supporters, TWS has led the effort to permanently protect 109 million acres of wilderness and to ensure sound management of our shared national lands. www.wilderness.org

About Living Lands and Waters

Headquartered in East Moline, Illinois, Living Lands & Waters is a 501 (c)(3) environmental organization that was established by Chad Pregracke in 1998. Since the organization was founded, Living Lands & Waters has grown to be the only "industrial strength" river cleanup organization like it in the world. Spending up to 9 months a year living and traveling on the barge, the Living Lands & Waters' crew hosts river cleanups, watershed conservation initiatives, workshops, tree plantings and other key conservation efforts. www.livinglandsandwaters.org

