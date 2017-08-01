Dr Pepper Snapple Group Announces Leadership Appointments

Changes reflect strength of company's leadership pipeline

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS) announced several key changes to the company's leadership.

Jaxie Alt has joined the executive leadership team as executive vice president – human resources. Alt previously served as senior vice president of marketing, leading brand marketing and activation for Dr Pepper as well as 7UP, A&W and Sunkist along with responsibility for travel and events services, sponsorships, content and capabilities. She joined DPS in 2001 and has held a variety of leadership roles in brand management, innovation and media services.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jaxie to our executive leadership team. She blends strong business acumen and creativity with a talent for building and motivating engaged, results-driven teams," said Larry Young, DPS president and CEO.

The company made two additional senior leadership changes, appointing Andrew Springate senior vice president and chief marketing officer and Jason Butter senior vice president and general manager of the Coca-Cola Affiliated Sales Organization (CASO).

Springate has been with Dr Pepper Snapple since 2000, progressing through brand management to senior vice president of marketing and innovation before moving into the commercial organization in 2014 as senior vice president of sales and general manager of CASO. He reports to Jim Trebilcock, chief commercial officer.

Butter has held a variety of positions within the DPS sales organization since joining the company in 1998. He had been vice president of sales development since 2013 after serving in business planning, field marketing, national accounts and bottler sales. He continues to report to Jim Johnston, president of Beverage Concentrates and Latin America Beverages.

"We take great pride in our efforts to develop our people and build a pipeline of strong and talented leaders who have the capabilities and passion to take DPS to the next level, and that's what these changes are all about," said Young.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS) is a leading producer of flavored beverages in North America and the Caribbean. Our success is fueled by more than 50 brands that are synonymous with refreshment, fun and flavor. We have seven of the top 10 non-cola soft drinks, and nine of our 10 leading brands are No. 1 or No. 2 in their flavor categories. In addition to our flagship Dr Pepper and Snapple brands, our portfolio includes 7UP, A&W, Bai, Canada Dry, Clamato, Crush, Hawaiian Punch, IBC, Mott's, Mr & Mrs T mixers, Peñafiel, Rose's, Schweppes, Squirt and Sunkist soda. To learn more about our iconic brands and Plano, Texas-based company, please visit www.DrPepperSnapple.com. For our latest news and updates, follow us at www.Facebook.com/DrPepperSnapple or www.Twitter.com/DrPepperSnapple.

