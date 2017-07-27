Dom Pérignon partners with Thirstie to launch its first on-demand delivery pilot at domperignon.com

NEW YORK, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In July 2017, Dom Pérignon will offer to consumers in selected areas of the U.S., starting with Miami and New York, the ability to purchase its iconic vintages directly via the brand's website www.domperignon.com.

The sales will be made by licensed retailers, facilitated by third-party technology and delivery service Thirstie, through its independent retailer network. Dom Pérignon is thrilled to join forces with Thirstie, who is committed to a shared vision of incremental growth opportunities.

The latest introduction in Dom Pérignon's consumer facing marketing initiatives, domperignon.com will roll out the on-demand delivery service offering a selection of its current vintages in one hour. The epitome of a personalized consumer experience, each delivery will arrive ready to taste.

"A continuation of the Moët Hennessy USA ambition of innovation in the market, the launch of a 1-hour luxury delivery service for Dom Pérignon presents a new avenue in which to delight the Dom Pérignon consumer, in the on-demand and immediate world they live in," explains Jorge Cosano, Vice-President of Dom Pérignon. "We are continuously looking to find new ways to further drive innovation and deliver on our commitment to building luxury brands with a strong consumer focus and to create new opportunities to strengthen our partnership with our retail customers."

"We couldn't be more humbled and honored to be working with Dom Pérignon. Our promise is to provide a seamless technology and delivery service experience, on par with the reputation that precedes the most prestigious champagne in the world," says Thirstie CEO, Devaraj Southworth.

In the spirit of innovation and to address evolving consumer buying behavior, Moët Hennessy USA continuously explores growth opportunities for its portfolio of luxury brands, in full compliance with all relevant Federal and state regulations for the sale of wine and spirits.

About Dom Pérignon: Power of Creation

Dom Pérignon commitment to vintages is absolute. Each Dom Pérignon is a true act of creation, made from only the best grapes. The champagne's intensity is based in precision, so inviting, so mysterious. Each Vintage has three Plénitudes, and embodies the total faith in the Power of Creation that is constantly renewed by Chef de Cave Richard Geoffroy. Coupled with a bold sense of playfulness, Dom Pérignon inspires the greatest creators in the world.

About Thirstie

Thirstie is a third-party technology and delivery service that procures wine, champagne, beer and spirits on demand, available on both iOS and Android. With a vast catalogue of the best brands in the market, consumers can order their favorite drink through direct mail, or if you're hosting a soirée this evening, Thirstie can stock your bar with everything you'll need in two hours or less. Expert advice, insights and recipes are also available in Thirstie's digital magazine. Unlike any of their competitors, Thirstie offers a white label enterprise solution for brands to enable e-commerce. Powering transactions through a robust API and expansive retailer network, the platform also provides brands with transparency into all data, consumer insights analytics and ROI. For more information about Thirstie and where delivery is available, please visit www.Thirstie.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dom-perignon-partners-with-thirstie-to-launch-its-first-on-demand-delivery-pilot-at-domperignoncom-300495062.html

SOURCE Dom Pérignon