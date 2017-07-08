  1. Home
  1. Home

Do You Have the Right Lighting in Your Office?

By
Contributor
Do You Have the Right Lighting in Your Office?
From www.ruralmom.com, by Barb Webb

As you might expect, I spend a lot of time at my desk working. With everything that I’ve got going on, that often means late nights and/or early mornings before the sun comes up! My eyes get tired from looking at the screen with dim lighting after a while. Unfortunately, I’ve got deadlines to adhere […]

The post Do You Have the Right Lighting in Your Office? appeared first on Rural Mom.

Continue reading at Rural Mom