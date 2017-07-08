As you might expect, I spend a lot of time at my desk working. With everything that I’ve got going on, that often means late nights and/or early mornings before the sun comes up! My eyes get tired from looking at the screen with dim lighting after a while. Unfortunately, I’ve got deadlines to adhere […]
The post Do You Have the Right Lighting in Your Office? appeared first on Rural Mom.
Coffee farmer and entrepreneur Andres Magana Ortiz was deported to Mexico
The plaintiffs say Hain Celestial Group is misleading consumers
Anyone who dresses like a cow will get free food from Chick-fil-A for Cow Appreciation Day
You can bring a wider range of items (ice skates! live fish!) on-board than you thought