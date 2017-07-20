DIY Glitter Balloon

Last week, we hosted a Garden Party Bridal Shower (post and video on that coming soon!) using our Little Miss Shower Party in a Box. In that box is one of our favorite script balloons, and we decided to glam it up for this event. It’s the easiest DIY ever and such a quick way to add a little sparkle to your decor.
We created this video with each of the steps. Watch and see just how easy it is!
You will need:
-A foil balloon, like our “love” balloon shown here.
–Spray adhesive, which we found on Amazon.
-Iridescent craft glitter from Michael’s.
