DIY Glitter Balloon

Last week, we hosted a Garden Party Bridal Shower (post and video on that coming soon!) using our Little Miss Shower Party in a Box. In that box is one of our favorite script balloons, and we decided to glam it up for this event. It’s the easiest DIY ever and such a quick way to add a little sparkle to your decor.

We created this video with each of the steps. Watch and see just how easy it is!

You will need:

-A foil balloon, like our “love” balloon shown here.

–Spray adhesive, which we found on Amazon.

-Iridescent craft glitter from Michael’s.