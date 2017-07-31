  1. Home
DIY Chic S’mores Bar

By
From littlemisspartyplanner.com, by Maggie
Every summer when we pull out the bonfire pit, I can’t resist the urge to make s’mores! The smell is so nostalgic of childhood days at camp, but these tasty treats never get old. Last week in The Hamptons, I decided to treat the team to a chic s’mores bar in the backyard.

Using a simple cake stand, I set up all the necessary ingredients to make the perfect s’more.

