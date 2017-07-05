Dickey's Barbecue Pit Kicks Off July Slow-Smoked Summer of Sandwiches Special

Fancy Pulled Pork Sandwich available for $4 throughout July

DALLAS, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Dickey's Barbecue Pit debuted their Slow-Smoked Summer of Sandwiches promotion: each month, the nation's largest barbecue chain is offering a special sandwich deal made with Dickey's famous, pit-smoked meats. Throughout July, Dickey's is offering the Fancy Pulled Pork Sandwich for just $4.

The nation's largest barbecue chain is already 64% of the way to achieving its projected feat of selling 1,000,000 sandwiches this summer. Every sandwich is hand-crafted by Dickey's expert local Pit Masters with delicious, "No B.S." meats, free of nitrite, nitrate and MSG.

"The positive response from guests to our Slow-Smoked Summer of Sandwiches has been overwhelming," said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "We are happy to report we are on track to surpass our goal of selling 1,000,000 sandwiches this summer. Guests were very excited about the $7 Chopped Beef Sandwich Meal last month, and that makes us even more enthused to introduce this month's $4 Fancy Pulled Pork Sandwich special."

Guests can also look forward to Wednesdays in August, when Dickey's Westerner Sandwich will be offered for $5 in most markets to close out the summer.*

*The Westerner sandwich will be priced at $6 in the following states: California, New York, Oregon and Washington.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to nearly 600 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

