Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Signature Sausage Hitting Houston Shelves

Signature smoked sausages now available in 110 Kroger stores in Houston area

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s line of signature smoked sausage is now available at select Kroger stores in the greater Houston area. Two delicious flavors of the naturally hardwood-smoked sausage are available: Original Smoked Polish and Smoked Spicy Cheddar. The sausages are sourced from high-quality meats, are gluten free and contain no added nitrites or nitrates.

This development is an expansion of Dickey’s existing partnership with Kroger, which began earlier this year with the introduction of the signature smoked sausage line in DFW-area Kroger stores.

“We have enjoyed a successful partnership with Kroger in our hometown of DFW and are excited to expand into the Houston market with them,” said Renee Roozen, President of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “This is a great opportunity to grow our presence in the retail space and offer our loyal guests another convenient way to enjoy delicious Dickey’s barbecue in their homes.”

To find the store nearest you, click here. Find Dickey’s on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to nearly 600 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

About Kroger (Houston Division)

Kroger operates 110 stores, 108 pharmacies and 82 fuel centers in Greater Houston, Southeast Texas, Bryan-College Station and Southwest Louisiana and is part of one of the world’s largest grocery retailers serving customers in 35 states and the District of Columbia with 2,778 stores. For more than 134 years, Kroger has emphasized a customer-first approach to providing quality products, value pricing, outstanding service and an exceptional shopping experience. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Kroger is recognized as one of America’s most generous companies for its support of more than 100 Feeding America food bank partners, breast cancer research and awareness, the military and their families, and more than 145,000 community organizations, including schools. For more information about Kroger, download the free Kroger mobile app or connect on kroger.com, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Contact:

Bryce Nayden

bnayden@levensongroup.com