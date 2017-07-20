Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owners Celebrate Grand Opening of Their Fifth Colorado Location

Grand Opening today with specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year

Colorado Springs, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating its grand opening in Colorado Springs today and kicking off four weeks of celebratory festivities. Today, the first 50 guests receive a free barbecue treat and all guests who visit receive a free Big Yellow Cup.

The opening festivities include:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Giveaway Saturday: Guests register for a chance to win free barbecue for a year.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

“We have experienced significant growth in the Colorado Springs area recently, which wouldn’t be possible without the support of our loyal guests and hardworking Owner/Operators like Bob and Barbara Rusnak,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our first franchise outside of Texas opened in Colorado in 1998, and we are proud to continue serving our delicious, authentic barbecue to Colorado residents today. We congratulate Bob and Barbara on opening their fifth Dickey’s store and look forward to a long partnership.”

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Colorado Springs, CO is located at 7935 Constitution Ave, 80951. The phone number is 719-574-7074.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to nearly 600 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

