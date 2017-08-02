Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner/Operator Opens His Third Location in Lake Orion, Michigan

Grand Opening tomorrow with four weeks of specials and giveaways

Lake Orion, MI (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Lake Orion tomorrow with four weeks of festivities. To kick off the celebrations, the first 50 guests will win a free barbecue treat and all guests who visit tomorrow will receive a free Big Yellow Cup. The opening festivities include:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Giveaway Saturday: Guests can register for a chance to win free barbecue for a year.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

To join Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Club and receive members-only specials and discounts, click here.

“We are excited to serve more delicious, authentic barbecue across Michigan with the help of Owner/Operators Edward and Carrie Wenzel,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We congratulate the Wenzels on their third Dickey’s location and look forward to a long partnership with them.”

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Lake Orion is located at 4761 South Baldwin Road, 48359. The phone number is 248-499-8732.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to nearly 600 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

