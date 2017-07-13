Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offers Free Side for National Macaroni and Cheese Day

Enjoy a free small side of macaroni and cheese, with purchase, on July 14

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) In honor of tomorrow’s National Macaroni and Cheese Day, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering guests a free small side of its signature home-style macaroni and cheese with the purchase of any Classic or Westerner sandwich and Big Yellow Cup.

ickey’s fans agree: savory macaroni and cheese is the ideal side to accompany a flavorful meal of barbecue. Added to the menu in 2006, this side was an immediate hit, particularly in conjunction with Dickey’s biggest promotion, Kids Eat Free on Sundays. In fact, last year Dickey’s Barbecue Pit sold over 4 million pounds of macaroni and cheese.

For this special deal available exclusively on July 14, barbecue and macaroni and cheese fans alike can celebrate the holiday with Dickey’s best-selling side with a coupon found on the promo page of Dickeys.com.

“This fun holiday is the perfect occasion to enjoy a fan favorite: our delicious macaroni and cheese,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are looking forward to this opportunity to join our loyal guests in celebrating this classic comfort food tomorrow.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to nearly 600 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

