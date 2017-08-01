  1. Home
Detroit: Gabriel Hall Pop Up

From thebite2night.com, by Jewell Dziendziel
I was so lucky to attend a Gabriel Hall Po’Boy pop up at Nancy Whiskey last week. Gabriel Hall is a Creole restaurant, bar, and music venue. Partners, Ederique Gouida and Dameon Gabriel are expecting to open Gabriel Hall in 2018 in the West Village neighborhood of Detroit, MI. The pop up featured three types […]

