Daymond John & the New Carl’s Jr. Baby Back Rib Burger

From www.restaurantnews.com, by RestaurantNews.com

Shark investor, brand consultant, motivational speaker, and author, Daymond John took the retail world by storm after launching FUBU with only $40 in start-up capital. This rags-to-riches journey wasn’t an overnight success story; Daymond persevered through a multitude of growing pains as he scaled his urban sportswear brand to a veritable fashion juggernaut. Never one to shy away from a new challenge, Daymond has invested in Bubba’s Boneless Ribs, a catering business featuring southern-style BBQ ribs made with patented food-processing method. Daymond discovered the mouth-watering ribs on an episode of ABC’s Emmy-Award winning reality show Shark Tank and has parlayed an appetizing new partnership with eminent fast-food brand, Carl’s Jr.

