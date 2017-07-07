Daymond John & the New Carl’s Jr. Baby Back Rib Burger

Shark investor, brand consultant, motivational speaker, and author, Daymond John took the retail world by storm after launching FUBU with only $40 in start-up capital. This rags-to-riches journey wasn’t an overnight success story; Daymond persevered through a multitude of growing pains as he scaled his urban sportswear brand to a veritable fashion juggernaut. Never one to shy away from a new challenge, Daymond has invested in Bubba’s Boneless Ribs, a catering business featuring southern-style BBQ ribs made with patented food-processing method. Daymond discovered the mouth-watering ribs on an episode of ABC’s Emmy-Award winning reality show Shark Tank and has parlayed an appetizing new partnership with eminent fast-food brand, Carl’s Jr.
