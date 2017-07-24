A Day of Meals in The Hamptons

In the summer, The Little Miss Party team spends at least a few days of the work week out at Seri’s house in The Hamptons. Since one of our favorite things to do is EAT, we make it a point to sit down at every meal and bond as a team over food. We still can’t get over a couple of our favorite meals from early July, so today we’re sharing the simple (but delicious!) ingredients with you.

LUNCH