A Day in The Hamptons with LMP

If you’ve been following along on our Snapchat and Instagram stories, you’ve probably seen some of the fun spots we’ve been hitting in The Hamptons. For the team at Little Miss Party, the summer is a time to take advantage of the beautiful weather. We have team meetings in Seri’s backyard, host lunches on the deck, and use every chance we get to take beautiful pictures along the way. Last Wednesday, we were lucky enough to have a day set aside just for an adventure around The Hamptons.

First stop was Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor for breakfast.