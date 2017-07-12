Daniella’s Bachelorette Bash with our Party in a Box

Ok, how perfect is the Bachelorette Party in a Box? I think the day that Little Miss Party released it I sent a group text to my bridesmaids telling them my bachelorette absolutely needed it. They were onboard and then told me that my work was done and they had the rest handled…..with wedding planning this is exactly what a bride wants to hear! As a someone who is obsessed with all things wedding and party related, by passing this Party in a Box off to my bridesmaids I was able to rest easy knowing the party was going to be the most tasteful, gorgeous bachelorette.

My bridesmaids hosted a pre-party at my condo in Toronto using the box. We had gone to Her Majesty’s Pleasure in the afternoon, which is a chic nail and hair salon, to get party ready. We then we popped over to Gusto 101 for a quick dinner before coming back to get the bachelorette fun underway!