Cumberland Farms Launches 6th Annual Cups for Kids Campaign to Raise Funds for Pediatric Care Programs

Five Cents from Every Iced Coffee or Chill Zone Beverages Purchased Throughout August Will Support Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center & Other Regional Children's Hospitals

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading convenience retailer Cumberland Farms launched its 6th annual Cups for Kids fundraising campaign, a month-long fundraiser that will benefit pediatric care programs at five regional hospitals throughout the Northeast – including Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. During the entire month of August, five cents from every iced coffee or Chill Zone beverage including HYPERFEEZE™ (varies by hospital) purchased at participating retail locations will directly benefit pediatric care programs at partnering children's hospitals. To kick-off the campaign, Cumberland Farms hosted an event last week at the Museum of Science in Boston, where patients and families from each hospital enjoyed the day exploring the museum before taking an iconic Boston Duck Boat Tour throughout the city.

"We are so excited to kick-off another Cups for Kids campaign," said Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms. "This initiative is a way for us to give back to the communities we serve and support the local hospitals that continue to help our children live healthy, happy lives. In just five years, we have donated over $520,000 to our children's hospital partners, and we encourage everyone to stop by their local Cumberland Farms this August so we can continue to support our partner hospitals in the incredible work they do every day."

In Massachusetts, Cumberland Farms will be partnering with Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center, a full service children's hospital in Boston with a mission to improve the lives of children and their families. Throughout the month of August, five cents from every iced coffee purchased at participating retail locations across Massachusetts and Rhode Island will directly benefit pediatric care programs at Tufts MC. Representing Tufts MC this year is 9-year-old Brodie Rawson of Wilmington, Massachusetts. Brodie was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma in May 2016, and since then has undergone six rounds of in-patient chemotherapy. Although he was released from his in-patient stay last October, Brodie is still followed very closely in the clinic with blood work, frequent PET scans and MRIs. Brodie enjoys spending time playing video games with his brothers and friends, making YouTube videos and four-wheeling.

"We are grateful to be the beneficiary of the Cups for Kids campaign for the fourth consecutive year," said Rashed Durgham, MD, Chief Administrative Officer and Pediatrician-in-Chief at Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center. "Funds raised directly support our mission to provide the highest quality of care to our smallest patients and their families."

Below is a full list of hospitals that are participating in the fundraising initiative, as well as their selected Cumberland Farms beverage for the fundraiser:

Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center – Iced Coffee

Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock – Iced Coffee

Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center – Chill Zone Beverages

Connecticut Children's Medical Center – Chill Zone Beverages

The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center – Chill Zone Beverages

For more information around Cups for Kids, please visit https://www.cumberlandfarms.com/company/doing-good/cups-for-kids. To find out which local stores are participating near you, follow Cumberland Farms on Twitter and Instagram @CumberlandFarms, and use #CupsforKids.

About Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms makes life easier for busy people every day. What started in 1939 with a cow and a dream has grown into a network of nearly 600 convenience stores across 8 states. Three generations later, Cumberland Farms is still family owned and operated, and continues to reflect the values it was built upon: envisioning a better way to serve customers by providing the best possible products at the best possible prices. Whether you're buying a cold Chill Zone drink, a hot or iced cup of Farmhouse Blend Coffee, or filling the gas tank, convenience and customer service are key. Cumberland Farms also has a long heritage of giving back to the communities where it operates, from feeding the hungry to supporting local sports teams and fundraising. For more information, please visit us at http://www.cumberlandfarms.com or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/cumberlandfarms.

About Tufts Medical Center

Tufts Medical Center is an exceptional, not-for-profit, 415-bed academic medical center that is home to both a full-service hospital for adults and Floating Hospital for Children. Conveniently located in downtown Boston, the Medical Center is the principal teaching hospital for Tufts University School of Medicine. Floating Hospital for Children is the full-service children's hospital of Tufts Medical Center and the principal pediatric teaching hospital of Tufts University School of Medicine. Tufts Medical Center is affiliated with the New England Quality Care Alliance, a network of nearly 1,800 physicians throughout Eastern Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.tuftsmedicalcenter.org or www.floatinghospital.org.

