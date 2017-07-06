Culver’s Pays Tribute to Wisconsin Cheesemakers With Limited-Time Pub Burger

Restaurant Gets Cheesy With Wisconsin Big Cheese Pub Burger

Prairie du Sac, WI (RestaurantNews.com) Driving to Wisconsin to taste world-famous cheese made by a renowned cheesemaker isn’t always practical. Going to Culver’s for the Wisconsin Big Cheese Pub Burger, a three-cheese ButterBurger® inspired by some of the state’s most iconic cheeses, is.

To share the rich dairy heritage behind the restaurant’s latest Pub Burger creation, Craig Culver, co-founder of Culver’s, met with Kyle Cherek, Wisconsin food expert, to talk about the state’s cheesemaking tradition and how the award-winning flavors of the following cheeses meld together to create a Pub Burger second to none:

a natural-aged cheddar cheese

a mild, salty and faintly sweet American cheese

a buttery, creamy and semi-soft Havarti cheese

It’s no secret that Wisconsin is world famous for award-winning cheese, but what people often don’t know is that these prized cheeses are from small, family-owned operations. As Cherek reflected on his travels throughout Wisconsin, he talked about the amazing number of awards cheesemakers receive, sharing, “This guy has more first-place medals than the state of France.”

“We make the best cheese in Wisconsin,” added Culver. “This Pub Burger is a tribute to the great cheesemakers of Wisconsin, and we’re very proud of that.”

You can view Culver’s new 30-second spot here and a more in-depth cheese story here.

Like all Culver’s Pub Burgers, the Wisconsin Big Cheese starts with fresh, never-frozen Midwestern beef that’s layered with cheddar, American and Havarti. We then add a creamy garlic mayonnaise that gives the sandwich some subtle savoriness. The Pub Burger is available until September 3 or while supplies last.

“The burger is proof that if you take great cooking and match it with great farming, you’ve got something that’s indelibly delicious,” concluded Cherek.

