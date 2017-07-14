Create® TV Marathons a Feast for Foodies

Summer & Fall Weekends Celebrate America's Favorite Chefs - From Julia Child to Pati Jinich

BOSTON, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Television (APT), the original home to public TV's culinary experts, today announced its summer and fall line-up, featuring four food-filled marathons highlighting everything from Julia Child's French classics to Pati Jinich's modern Mexican cuisine. Create is produced and distributed by American Public Television, WNET/New York and WGBH Boston, in association with NETA and PBS.

The marathons — each featuring 12 hand-picked half-hour episodes — will air three times (ET) during the weekends of August 12 & 13, September 2 & 3 September 9 & 10, and October 14 & 15. Find local airtimes by visiting CreateTV.com/marathons.

On August 12 & 13, Create toasts Julia Child's 105th birthday with episodes from her iconic public TV series, French Chef Classics and Baking With Julia. Julia's protégé, Sara Moulton, and her longtime cooking comrade, Jacques Pepin, also share their treasured memories of the "Grand Dame of Cooking."

On Labor Day weekend, Create smoke-master and grilling guru Steven Raichlen celebrates summer's last hurrah with six hours of mouthwatering barbecue dishes from Project Smoke, including his sure-fire recipes for rotisserie chicken, brisket on the bone, ember-roasted corn and more.

The following weekend (September 9 & 10), chef and restauranteur Vivian Howard introduces her favorite episodes from her Emmy-winning series, A Chef's Life. Between shows, she'll share secrets of her farm-to-table approach to Southern cooking and reveal insights into a chef's thought process.

On October 14 & 15, Create marks Hispanic Heritage Month with back-to-back episodes of the Imagen Award-nominated Pati's Mexican Table. Join chef Pati Jinich on her culinary adventures through Mexico as she creates authentic Mexican dishes, including huevos rancheros, chiles rellenos, carnitas, marbled tres leches cake, flan and more.

Create TV, public TV's most-watched national multicast channel, features the best of public television's how-to programming. Create airs nationwide on 235 U.S. public television stations, representing more than 85% of USTV households. Viewers can watch Create TV via digital broadcast and/or basic digital cable. Visit CreateTV.com/locate and select your local public TV station for schedule information.

Contact:

Dawn Anderson

American Public Television (APT)

617-338-4455, ext. 149

Dawn_Anderson@APTonline.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/create-tv-marathons-a-feast-for-foodies-300488571.html

SOURCE American Public Television